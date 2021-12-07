A woman "couldn't believe it and almost thought there had to be a mistake" when her cat was found six years after going missing, a San Antonio pet shelter wrote on Facebook

Texas Family Reunites with Cat Missing 6 Years Ago: 'Never Thought They Would See Her Again'

A San Antonio cat is back where she belongs after going missing six years ago.

On Sunday, San Antonio Animal Care Services shared the sweet news that a feline named Monkey Face was reunited with her family after years apart, though they had feared she was gone for good.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Her family never thought they would see her again," the shelter wrote on Facebook.

According to the animal care, Monkey Face's journey home began after the shelter received a call about a cat "that looked a little sick." Officer Perez, a local official, picked up the stray cat and learned her unique name after scanning her microchip.

Trying to find her family, the officer didn't give up after learning the cat's family no longer lived at their listed address, and brought her back to ACS for a vet exam.

"Once at ACS, Monkey Face received the care she needed from our medical team, and our placement staffers got to work searching for her parents," the shelter said.

Further research proved the other contact information was outdated as well. But the shelter says it refused to give up and found Monkey Face's family almost two weeks later.

"Ms. F couldn't believe it and almost thought there had to be a mistake. Could this really be her cat that has been missing for six years? It sure was and the reunion was PRICELESS!" ACS said, posting photos of the emotional reunion between the pet parent and the green-eyed feline. "It was easy to see the joy they had cuddling after such a long time."

In a larger sense, the shelter said that moments like this are why it exists.