Sam's Club Popular Dog Advent Calendar Is Back to Bring Holiday Cheer to Canines

Back for a second year, Sam's Club's advent calendar for dogs is available online and in stores

Deck the halls with dog treats!

Advent calendars for animals are already popping up on shelves, including this holiday creation for canines. Sam's Club has brought back its popular advent calendar for dogs.

The adorable item debuted last year and quickly became a hit among pet-owning members. Like last year's calendar, the 2020 Advent Calendar for Dogs has 24 colorful boxes packed with treats — 35 all-natural treats to be exact.

This dog-friendly advent calendar's fillings come in a variety of flavors — with each treat only containing two ingredients — which include chicken burgers, duck fillets, chicken bites, and turkey stars. After snacking on 23 days of treats, your pup will find a special surprise in box 24.

The Sam's Club Advent Calendar for Dogs is already available online and in Sam's Club warehouses nationwide for $9.98 and is sure to be a hit with all food-motivated pooches. Plus, it's a special way to involve your furry friends in the holiday festivities.