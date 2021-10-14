"First of all, we love her floppy ears," Sam Asghari said of his and fiancée Britney Spears' new puppy Porsha

Sam Asghari Says He and Britney Spears Will Not Crop New Puppy's Ears, Calls the Practice 'Selfish'

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears will not be cropping their new puppy's ears.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old actor shared a video on his Instagram Story explaining a few of the reasons why he and his fiancée made the decision not to have their Doberman puppy, Porsha, undergo the procedure.

"First of all, we love her floppy ears," he said. "Two, she's a lover not a fighter. She's a protector. And three, it turns out that it's actually pretty cruel to do that to Dobermans or any dog. It's actually a fashion statement. It's something that people do for cosmetic reasons, and you know, all the other excuses that are out there."

Asghari added that Porsha's tail had already been docked when they got her, insisting that they would have not opted to have that procedure done either had they been given the choice.

Cropping a puppy's ears "actually affects the puppy psychologically and creates that trauma because puppies are so young, and they're developing," he continued. He said that, while he does like the aesthetic of the pointed ears, cropping a dog's ears "is literally being selfish."

"I highly recommend you educate yourself on these things," he concluded, assuring his followers that he was previously unaware of the effects of cropping a dog's ears. "I thought these dogs come up with their ears like that."

Asghari shared last week that he and Spears had welcomed Porsha to the family.

In a video, the actor-fitness enthusiast said that Porsha is going to be "trained to protect [Spears] from any motherf---er that comes around with bad intentions."

Asghari also shared a sweet snap of the pup sitting and staring at the camera, as well as a photo of her little paw cupped in someone's hand.

"Surprised my fiancé with our newest member to the Family," Asghari captioned the post.

Spears and Asghari got engaged Sept. 12 at her Los Angeles home. "Britney is ecstatic," an insider told PEOPLE of the pop star, who giddily showed off her brand-new diamond ring on Instagram.

The pair — who first met on set of Spears' 2016 "Slumber Party" music video — "are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," the fitness enthusiast's manager Brandon Cohen told PEOPLE in a statement.

The couple's furry addition came less than two weeks after the pop star's father, Jamie, was suspended as his daughter's estate conservator late last month. Judge Brenda Penny appointed CPA John Zabel as Jamie's temporary replacement.