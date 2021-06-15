Salma Hayek's Pet Rescue Owl Once Coughed Up a Hairball on Harry Styles' Head: 'He Didn't Scream'

"That happens sometimes when you have guests in this house," said Salma Hayek, who has a pet rescue owl named Kering

Salma Hayek's pet owl named Kering once met Harry Styles - and gave him a messy surprise.

While appearing on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard actress, 54, recalled an incident in which the "Watermelon Sugar" singer, 27, visited her home and was enamored with her southern white-faced owl, even after the animal regurgitated a hairball on him.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"One time there was a very important celebrity, will not say his name, and he was really excited about the owl and was hoping the owl would go on his head because it was on me," said Hayek. "He's like, 'I need an owl in my life. How do you do that?' And the minute he least expected it, he came on his head."

"But then [the owl] did the thing, and this thing came out, this ball of rat hair was on his head," she added, signaling where the small pellet fell on top of Style's noggin. "He was okay. He was kind of cool, he didn't scream. That happens sometimes when you have guests in this house!"

Award-winning actress Salma Hayek makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” via video chat from London airing Tuesday, June 15th. Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Though she didn't reveal Styles' identity while telling the story, DeGeneres asked Hayek again before the end of the interview and the actress confirmed it was the former One Direction member. "I hope I'm not in trouble!" she said with a laugh. "He was super cool, by the way. He was super cool even with that happening. ... He's the best."

Hayek told PEOPLE about her bond with Kering the owl earlier this year. The star met the critter two years ago after responding to an advertisement about rescue owls. After researching the work that goes into caring for creatures, Hayek decided to adopt him.

RELATED VIDEO: Salma Hayek Says Her 'Curious' Pet Rescue Owl Has Great Taste: 'She Like Good Wine, This One'

"I gave it to my husband as a Valentine's present and named her Kering because that's the name of his company and their symbol of the owl," Hayek said of when Kering and her husband François-Henri Pinault first met. "And he was like, 'Well, thank you, but I know this is your own present for yourself.' "

As a lifelong animal lover, Hayek said she always appreciates the chance to bond with each of her pets and discover their unique personalities.