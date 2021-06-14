While preparing for her new film Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Salma Hayek stayed calm and focused by meditating alongside her pet owl Kering.

Salma Hayek Stays Calm By Meditating with Her Pet Owl: 'She Stays Super Still'

Salma Hayek is "really excited" for a summer at the movies.

The actress is one of the stars of the upcoming film Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, out June 16 and co-starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, and she is looking forward to sharing the action-comedy with everyone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's funny. I'm really excited to experience collective laughter in a theater," Hayek, 54, tells PEOPLE.

Of course, with work comes stress. Luckily, Hayek has found a unique way to manage the stress life can throw her way: owl meditation.

While meditation is a common self-care ritual for many, the star has added her own unique twist to the practice.

"You won't believe this. I do meditate with the owl very, very often," she says of how her pet owl Kering keeps her relaxed.

"The minute I go deep into meditation, she stays super still," Hayek continues.

Almost every day, Hayek brings Kering - who recently joined Hayek on her shoot for PEOPLE's 2021 Beautiful Issue - into her meditation room for some companionship during long sessions.

RELATED VIDEO: Salma Hayek on How She Ended up with a Pet Owl

This isn't the only activity Kering and Hayek enjoy together. They also share meals, watch TV on Hayek's iPad, and more.

"Just being in the same room [with her], there's an energy to it, and it is mesmerizing," Hayek said of Kering in April.