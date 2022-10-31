The Saint Louis Zoo Introduces Pumpkin Orange Langur Monkey Baby in Time for Halloween

Rhubarb the Francois' langur is just one month old, but she already knows how to make an entrance.

On Oct. 28, the Saint Louis Zoo introduced the new baby monkey to the world just a few days shy of Halloween, perfect timing for a newborn the color of a pumpkin.

While the Missouri zoo introduced Rhubarb in October, the baby langur was born on Sept. 30 to mom Dolly and dad Deshi at the Michael and Quirsis Riney Primate Canopy Trails at the zoo. She is the first Francois' langur born at the Saint Louis Zoo.

For now, the entire family is off-exhibit, so they have time to bond and relax, but the zoo shared several photos of the bright orange baby.

According to a release from the Saint Louis Zoo, all Francois' langurs are born with bright orange fur. In the wild, this stunning hue helps the adult female members of a langur group — who help raise the young in a behavior known as "allomothering" — keep track of newborn monkeys. At about six months old, most young langurs have fully transitioned to their adult coat of black fur.

Ethan Riepl/Saint Louis Zoo

Following Rhubarb's birth, mom Dolly developed some health issues and required treatment, which meant round-the-clock care of Rhubarb was left to the Saint Louis Zoo's dedicated staff. Keepers altered their schedules to ensure that the baby monkey received 24-hour care and was comfortable, healthy, and well-fed until her mom could start parenting again. Dolly has since recovered from her health issues and is mothering Rhubarb full-time.

"Dolly has been a phenomenal mother and, through the benefit of her having a great relationship with the keeper staff, has been incredibly accommodating to the supportive care that she and Rhubarb needed to get back on track," said zoo primate keeper Ethan Riepl. "She deserves all the credit in the world for our success."

Per the Saint Louis Zoo, the Francois' langur is an endangered species native to tropical forests of Southeast Asia. It is estimated that 50% of all Francois' langurs in the wild have disappeared within the past few decades, with hunting and habitat destruction powering the population decline.