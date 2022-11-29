Fishtopher the Cat Finds Home After His 'Sad and Depressed' Adoption Photo Goes Viral

The formerly frowny tabby drew hundreds of inquiries from potential adopters after the cat's PetFinder bio went viral thanks to a Thanksgiving Day tweet

By
Published on November 29, 2022 04:57 PM
Depressed Cat Named Fishtopher Adopted
Photo: Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center

A rescue cat named Fishtopher has a new home thanks to the power of social media.

The five-year-old feline, who has a shiny tabby coat and a couch potato disposition, went viral after a Thanksgiving Day tweet shared his moving Petfinder bio.

"I swear to god. If one of you doesn't go get Fishtopher…" reads the tweet from @mollyaclarke, which features screengrabs of the cat's adoption profile.

"He is very sad and depressed and will only eat when he has company," New Jersey's Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center wrote in Fishtopher's Petfinder bio.

Among the 170,000 people who liked the tweet were Laura Folts, 22, and her partner Tanner Callahan, 24, according to NBC News.

The couple made the roughly 100-mile trip from Baltimore, Maryland, to Blackwood, New Jersey, on Saturday to vie for the chance to adopt the cat who listed chin rubs among his likes.

Folts and Callahan arrived at the adoption center an hour before it opened. The pair's enthusiasm earned them the opportunity to adopt Fishtopher, who had about eight other potential adopters show up to meet him in person.

The shelter said that hundreds of animal lovers contacted Homeward Bound with interest in the chubby tabby cat.

Depressed Cat Named Fishtopher Adopted
Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center

"Knowing he was popular, we drove up to Homeward Bound with some hopes, but knew if not Fishtopher, we wouldn't come home empty paw'd as we saw a few other cats online that we were considering," Folts told NBC News. "We arrived early enough to be the first ones, and he was adopted!"

Shortly after the Baltimore couple adopted Fishtopher, the shelter wished the cat well on Facebook — and subtly reminded potential adoptees about all the other animals who still need homes.

"We're super happy for him, but if you were interested in him, have no fear," the shelter added. "We have hundreds of other kitties who are just as wonderful and are wishing that people would come and stand in line for them."

Fishtopher, meanwhile, is no longer a fish out of water. As he settles into his new home in Maryland, his new owners have started a dedicated Twitter account to continue his story.

"Saddy now baddie living in MD," Fishtopher's new bio reads.

