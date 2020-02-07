Ryan Reynolds Handles Drinks Not Dogs in New Ad for Gin's Partnership with Westminster Dog Show

The Super Bowl of dog shows is nearly here.

On Feb. 11, the Westminster Dog Show’s Best in Show will be crowned, and many in the packed Madison Square Garden audience will likely raise a toast to the champion canine.

In those glasses could be Ryan Reynold’s Aviation Gin. The actor’s gin brand partnered with the famous dog show this year to create a signature drink for the event called The Sensation. The cocktail, which will be available at this year’s Westminster Dog Show, includes Aviation Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, muddled blackberries and a lemon peel garnish.

To celebrate this pooch partnership, Aviation Gin has created a new ad featuring Reynolds, 43, as a dog show handler. In the clip, an anxious Reynolds preps to show on Westminster’s famous green ring, only he ends up showing a bottle of gin on a leash instead of a perfectly-primped pup.

The Westminster Dog Show will air live on FS1 on Tuesday, Feb. 11 starting at 7 p.m. ET