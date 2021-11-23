Russian rescue dog Monika is walking on her new titanium prosthetic legs and loving life just months after doctors recommended putting her to sleep

Russian Rescue Dog Gets a Fresh Start After Receiving Prosthetic Legs for All Four Paws

A Russian rescue dog has managed to defy the odds.

The dog, Monika, is walking on four new titanium prosthetic legs just months after doctors recommended putting her to sleep, according to WHNS-TV.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Novosibirsk-based veterinarian Sergei Gorshkov is being praised for performing the surgery that saved Monika's life. Since 2015, he has performed operations involving prosthetic limbs on 37 animals, with Monika being the first dog to benefit from his work, the news outlet added.

Gorshkov is shocked by how fast the dog recovered from the extensive operation and noted that she will now be able to lead a life filled with play, walks, and plenty of affection.

"I don't think we were optimistic about that," said Gorshkov per CNN. "But on the third day, she started standing up and walking around the clinic, going from room to room."

MONIKA THE DOG Credit: ROSTISLAV NETISOV/AFP via Getty Images

In December 2020, in the Russian town of Plastunovskaya, workers found Monika alone with injuries to all four of her paws. It is unclear how the dog ended up in this condition, but there is speculation Monika was abused and abandoned.

Eventually, Monika was brought to the Russian city of Krasnodar, where her limbs were amputated, and she received a blood transfusion. From there, shelter volunteers Marina Gapich and Alla Leonkina started caring for the dog and struggled with what to do next. Many suggested that Monika should be put down, but the volunteers believed there had to be other options.

MONIKA THE DOG Credit: ROSTISLAV NETISOV/AFP via Getty Images

To save the dog, the two women got in touch with Gorshkov and managed to raise $5,400 to pay for the operation that saved Monika from being euthanized, CNN added.

"I'm happy to give a new life to the animals," Gorshkov said.

"People find some consolation in animals, and so by treating animals, I treat people," he added.