Russian Dairy Farmers Test VR Goggles on Cows in an Effort to Increase Milk Quality

A dairy farm located just outside of Moscow has given their cows custom-fit VR goggles with the hopes of increasing the quantity and quality of their milk.

The experimental tactic was written about in a news release that the Ministry of Agriculture of the Moscow region published on Monday, according to CNN. Photos of cows wearing fitted goggles that were created to account for their various head shapes and eyesights were also provided along with the report.

Studies have shown that cows’ environmental conditions can impact their milk production, according to the ministry. The findings led to a team of developers, who enlisted the help of veterinarians and dairy production consultants, to create cow VR glasses.

Once a cow has a pair on, the animal is instantly transported to a “wild, expansive field beneath the summer sun,” CNN reports. The calm setting is supposed to relax and keep the cows happy so they can produce their best supplies of milk.

Further studies will have to conclude if the cow VR glasses are actually making the improvements farmers hope they are, but the release added that a primary test did show a decrease in anxiety and an increase in the emotional mood of the herd.