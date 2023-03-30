Russell Crowe Reveals 16-Month-Old Dog Louis 'Died in My Arms' After Being Hit by Truck

Russell Crowe is mourning the death of his puppy after the dog was fatally hit by a truck exactly two years after the star's father died.

The Oscar-winning actor, 58, shared the heartbreaking loss on Twitter Thursday.

Posting an up-close image of the late pup, Crowe wrote, "This is Louis the Papillion. 16 months old. Tiny, cheeky, brave. He won my heart."

He continued, "Unfortunately today, on the second anniversary of my father's passing, Louis was hit by a truck."

Opening up about Louis' final moments, Crowe concluded, "We tried to get him to the vet, but he died in my arms while I was telling him how much we loved him."

Animal rights organization PETA expressed condolences and replied, "We are heartbroken for you and so deeply sorry for your loss. Louis will be in your heart forever. Sending all of our love, comfort, and strength ❤️"

Two years ago to the date, Crowe was grieving the loss of his father, John Alexander Crowe, who died at home in Australia on Mar. 30, 2021.

Russell shared the news on Twitter where he hoped to reach all those who loved his beloved father.

"I arrived back in the bush last night. Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness. My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away," Crowe wrote in the first of three tweets.

"I'm posting this because I know there are people all over the world who's heart he touched and who's ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything, and this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news," he continued.

"John Alexander Crowe. 13th March 1936- 30th March 2021. Born in Christchurch, New Zealand. Passed away in Coffs Harbour, NSW, his home for the last 25 years. Rest In Peace," Crowe wrote.

Crowe stayed close to his father in the last months of his life, and revealed in April 2020 that they were isolating together in the earlier days of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Isolating with the old man. 84 now. Wearing a hat I got at Princeton while shooting A Beautiful Mind," Crowe captioned a picture of his father next to a lake.