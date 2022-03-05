This Dual-Purpose Lint Remover Is the Secret to Cleaning Out Piles of Pet Hair from Furniture and Carpet
When you own a dog or cat, it can seem like you spend most of your time cleaning and trying to get rid of pet hair. Their fur seems to cling to carpet, clothes, and furniture and can be nearly impossible to pick up. Handheld vacuums specifically designed for pet hair are a great tool, but if you're looking for a cheaper option, consider a lint remover instead. We found a two-pack that's on sale at Amazon for just $13.
The Ruri Portable Lint Remover is obviously a great tool for getting rid of lint and pills, but several shoppers swear by it as a pet hair remover, too. One five-star reviewer with three dogs said it "brought new life" to their couch and they even added a photo of the pile of hair the gadget picked up.
The handheld tool has a sturdy copper head that's made to last and easily collects hair without causing damage to your fabrics. Plus, it doesn't require an outlet or batteries, so you can use it anywhere, even on the go. The pet hair remover comes in a pack of two, which means you can leave one in your car and one at home to ensure you always have one on hand.
The sale won't last long though, so make sure to add the portable lint removers to your cart while they're still 35 percent off.
Buy It! Ruri Portable Lint Remover, $12.89 (orig. $19.89); amazon.com
With so many reviewers posting impressive before-and-after photos, it's no surprise that the pet hair remover has more than 3,000 five-star ratings. One shopper claimed it's "totally worth it" and said it prevented them from having to buy a whole new rug. Another satisfied customer who vacuums regularly said the device made their rug look "fluffy and new again" after just 10 minutes of using the tool. They also provided a picture showing a gross amount of hair that was pulled up with the tool, even after regular cleanings.
Take it from thousands of reviewers and get your hands on this magical tool before the sale ends. It pulls up pet hair you might not even know is there and can revive furniture and carpet to look new again.
