Runaway Zebra Caught on Camera Galloping Down Residential Road in Texas

After escaping a nearby ranch and swimming across a river, the zebra was found running down a local street

By Georgia Slater
August 08, 2019 10:26 AM

A runaway zebra escaped from a ranch near San Antonio, Texas and was caught on camera galloping around a residential neighborhood.

The two zebras broke out from the ranch and swam across the Guadalupe River before ending up in the residential area of New Braunfels, according to a local Texas station.

While police followed the galloping zebra down N. Grape Ave., a dashboard cam caught a video of the wild incident.

After galloping through the Texas suburbs, both animals were safely recaptured, tranquilized, and sent back to where “they have more room to roam,” TODAY reported Thursday morning.

However, both animals were not found at the same time.

The New Braunfels Police Department added that around 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening, there was a “PLOT TWIST.”

“There’s a second zebra that also escaped at that time and remains missing,” the NBPD said. “If you spot a zebra…call NBPD…”

The local police were assisted by a “helicopter team that specializes in safely trapping animals” during the search, according to a tweet from the department.

The NBPD also added in another tweet that the missing zebras were “NOT from the Snake Farm,” which is part of a roadside attraction in the city.

