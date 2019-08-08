Runaway Zebra Caught on Camera Galloping Down Residential Road in Texas

A runaway zebra escaped from a ranch near San Antonio, Texas and was caught on camera galloping around a residential neighborhood.

The two zebras broke out from the ranch and swam across the Guadalupe River before ending up in the residential area of New Braunfels, according to a local Texas station.

While police followed the galloping zebra down N. Grape Ave., a dashboard cam caught a video of the wild incident.

Caught on camera: A runaway zebra has been safely recaptured after turning heads near San Antonio, Texas. pic.twitter.com/6r8lcSRyYq — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 8, 2019

The missing zebra is NOT from the Snake Farm. And NBPD is also being assited by a helicopter team that specializes in safely trapping animals, so you may see a helicopter flying low over the area. — New Braunfels Police (@NBPDTX) August 7, 2019

After galloping through the Texas suburbs, both animals were safely recaptured, tranquilized, and sent back to where “they have more room to roam,” TODAY reported Thursday morning.

However, both animals were not found at the same time.

The New Braunfels Police Department added that around 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening, there was a “PLOT TWIST.”

“There’s a second zebra that also escaped at that time and remains missing,” the NBPD said. “If you spot a zebra…call NBPD…”

The local police were assisted by a “helicopter team that specializes in safely trapping animals” during the search, according to a tweet from the department.

The NBPD also added in another tweet that the missing zebras were “NOT from the Snake Farm,” which is part of a roadside attraction in the city.