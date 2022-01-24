Dog Parents Say Even 'Enthusiastic Pullers' Are a Pleasure to Walk with This Sturdy Harness
Taking your dog on a walk doesn't always have to be a struggle if you have the right harness. Especially if you have a strong dog or a puppy that is just starting their training, a harness that prevents them from pulling you is such a helpful tool — and Amazon shoppers say Ruffwear's Front Range Dog Harness gets the job done and more.
Ruffwear's harness currently has more than 8,500 five-star ratings, and is Amazon's third best-seller in its category. Reviewers call it "the best dog-related purchase [they've] ever made" because of how comfortable it is on their dogs, how easy it is to put on even pups that love wiggling out of any clothing, and how durable it is so ″escape artist″ dogs can't snake their way out of it. You can pick from 10 colorways, with sizes from double extra small that can fit mini dachshunds to extra large that will work for big breeds like German shepherds.
Not only is Ruffwear's Front Range harness made with layers of padding to be comfortable for pups, it comes with an attachment ring for the chest area that makes redirecting them much easier with a leash. There are four adjustment points that make the harness simple to fit, a pocket to fit ID tags, and reflective trims that makes it safer for nighttime and rainy walks. Shoppers even love that it can be adjusted to fit over their dogs' winter jackets, but also appreciate how breathable it is for summer strolls.
"This harness has made my enthusiastic puller and 60-pound pit mix a pleasure to walk," wrote a dog parent. "We are so pleasantly surprised with how much this regular harness has alleviated the force of his pulling and our frustration when walking him. Whether it is because he has better feedback or we have better control, walking him with the harness versus only his collar is a night and day difference; it is so much easier and pleasant. Even the excitement of squirrels and rabbits, which is normally devastatingly exciting, is totally manageable with the harness, and the plastic buckles, to my amazement, have completely held up."
Another said it's comfortable, snug and secure for their dog, and that they really like the "fit and sturdiness" of the harness. "My 60-pound, 11-month-old Aussie sports a size medium with room for growth and hair. He's a strong puller and the vet thought it best not to have a strap across the shoulders that could injure growth plates," they wrote. "This style is perfect. I have much better control through training and the two connection point leash options. With all that hair, sliding the buckle together without pinching was always a problem. Not with this model."
Others also added how easy it is to clean the harness — pet owners can just toss it in the washer. "We put it in the washer and dryer after muddy days and it looks new again," said a dog parent. "This harness has made him much more comfortable and he has actually been pulling less! He is a very active guy and runs and rolls around full throttle."
