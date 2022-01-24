Dog Parents Say Even 'Enthusiastic Pullers' Are a Pleasure to Walk with This Sturdy Harness

"This harness has made my enthusiastic puller and 60-pound pit mix a pleasure to walk," wrote a dog parent. "We are so pleasantly surprised with how much this regular harness has alleviated the force of his pulling and our frustration when walking him. Whether it is because he has better feedback or we have better control, walking him with the harness versus only his collar is a night and day difference; it is so much easier and pleasant. Even the excitement of squirrels and rabbits, which is normally devastatingly exciting, is totally manageable with the harness, and the plastic buckles, to my amazement, have completely held up."