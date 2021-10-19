The actress took to social media asking for prayers following her dog's medical emergency

Rose McGowan Says Dog Was Stung by Something That's 'Attacking' Pet's Nervous System

Rose McGowan is asking for prayers for her sweet dog.

On Monday, the actress, 48, shared a short message on Instagram about a severe health issue affecting her pet.

"We need all prayers to all Goddesses and Gods right now, please. Perlita has been stung by something that is attacking her nervous system. We need all good thoughts. Gracias," McGowan wrote.

The post included photos of McGowan's pooch Pearl with a bandage around her paw, as well as an old clip of the dog roaming around the beach.

In the comments, many of McGowan's followers and fellow stars shared well wishes for Pearl.

Rose McGowan dog Credit: Rose McGowan/Instagram

McGowan didn't provide any additional information on the dog's health.

The actress first introduced the pup to her followers in March 2020, revealing that she got Pearl as an emotional support animal.

"Since I've had her only a few nightmares have woken me up sweating and shaking, it used to be 2-3 times a night. It's an amazing feeling to not have night terrors. I know a lot of you can relate," she explained on Instagram at the time.

She also told her followers that Pearl isn't a rescue dog like her four other furry friends, but still urged people to adopt their pets. She also noted that she donates monthly to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.