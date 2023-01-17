Rosanna Pansino Shares Her Secrets for Making an Adorable Dog-Friendly 'Barkuterie' Board

The big game is almost here, and it would be a shame not to include your dogs in the fun.

Youtuber Rosanna Pansino, who has over 14.2 million subscribers, already has plans to include her dogs in the football festivities. She is the proud pet parent to two French Bulldogs: Blueberry Muffin and Coconut.

Pansino often finds inspiration through her pups and others' canines.

"About a year ago, some of my friends and I wanted to get together and start a doggy play date at each other's houses. It started really small, with just a few friends and our dogs. And then it started to grow," Pansino tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"And then I thought, 'Well, we're bringing food over for the people. Why don't we put together a little food for the dogs?' And so I started throwing together a little charcuterie board for the dogs, and then it just started getting ridiculous and fun," she adds.

These "barkuterie" boards are now a staple at Pansino's doggie play dates, but she is looking to bring chic snacks to even more canines.

The author recently partnered with Blue Buffalo to help spread the word about barkuterie boards before the big game arrives. Working with the pet brand was an easy "yes" for Pansino since she often used the brand's treats in her dog-friendly snack creations.

"My dogs love the food, and so I love the food. And I really love any treats that are high quality. They've got good ingredients. And I also like how cute they are. They've got a variety of flavors and come in some of the cutest little shapes," Pansino says.

Blue Buffalo knows that dog owners are hungry to make their pooches a part of their celebrations. In a recent survey conducted by the brand, 97% of pet parents noted that giving their dogs treats brings joy to both themselves and their dogs. Of those polled, over 72% of respondents said they plan to give their dogs special treats during the big game this year.

For these eager pet parents looking to add something special to their pup's next big party, Pansino has tips on how to make a crowd-pleasing barkuterie board.

She recommends starting your board with a ramekin filled with peanut butter at the center and then using dog treats and pet-friendly foods to build out from the "dip." It's important to double-check that everything on your barkuterie board is safe for canine consumption. For example, some peanut butter contains xylitol, an artificial sweetener that is toxic to pets, so make sure to do your research before starting construction.

Along with making sure your barkuterie board is safe, Pansino also recommends using treats and food that are different textures, so every canine can find something they enjoy. Don't be afraid to add flair, either.

"Because I'm a baker, I got tons of cookie cutters at the house. If you have little cookie cutters lying around, you can get big carrots or apples, cut large slices from them, and then use the cookie cutters to cut little shapes out of them and make them super adorable. That's going the extra mile," she says.

Pansino often opts to include apples, carrots, bananas, and green beans on her barkuterie board, along with a variety of Blue Buffalo treats. Because looks can be deceiving — Pansinos's barkuterie boards often end up looking scrumptious — Pansino recommends labeling your barkuterie boards as being "For Dogs Only" so no human guests make a mistake when reaching for a snack.

Overall, Pansino hopes easy-to-make barkuterie boards bring extra happiness to any celebration that includes canines.

"They feel included; they feel like 'I'm a part of it too!' And it just makes my heart happy, and I can feel that they're happy," Pansino says about how her dogs react to getting their own party snacks.

When Pansino makes her boards, she includes Blue Buffalo's BLUE Nudges Chicken Jerky Cuts, BLUE Nudges Grillers Steak, BLUE Bits Chicken, and BLUE Health Bars Bacon, Egg, Cheese.

Including Blue Buffalo in your barkuterie board for the big game this year will help give to canines in need.

For every purchase of BLUE Nudges Jerky Cuts Chicken during Feb. 7-13, Blue Buffalo will donate treats to its longtime rescue partner, Helen Woodward Animal Center — up to 100,000 packages —to help spread love to dogs waiting for forever homes.