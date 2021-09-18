Romanian Soccer Players Hold Up Stray Dogs Ahead of Games to Help with Pet Adoption
The Professional Football League in Romania has teamed up with local shelters for the soccer season
Stray dogs and soccer players in Romania are ready to play ball!
As part of a "Fill the gap in your life" campaign with local shelters and the Professional Football League (Liga Profesionistă de Fotbal) in Romania, players have been instructed to hold up dogs that are up for adoption at the start of games.
A match between Fotbal Club FCSB and Dinamo Bucharest last Sunday marked the first time players participated, according to a Romanian press release.
Each of the dogs are given name tags and a distinct scarf that they wear during the soccer matches to make it easier for people to find them via the shelter's website, according to The Guardian.
The "Fill the gap in your life" campaign press release stated all of the dogs are vaccinated, neutered or spayed, dewormed, and ready to be housed immediately.
The initiative is set to take place for the entire season, according to the outlet.
So far, 11 animals have been adopted while 92 are still awaiting their forever homes.