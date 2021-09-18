The Professional Football League in Romania has teamed up with local shelters for the soccer season

Romanian Soccer Players Hold Up Stray Dogs Ahead of Games to Help with Pet Adoption

Deian Sorescu holds a dog before enter the pitch in action during the Romania Liga 1 game between FCSB and Dinamo Bucharest, played on Arena Nationala, in Bucharest, on Sunday 12 September 2021.

Deian Sorescu holds a dog before enter the pitch in action during the Romania Liga 1 game between FCSB and Dinamo Bucharest, played on Arena Nationala, in Bucharest, on Sunday 12 September 2021.

Stray dogs and soccer players in Romania are ready to play ball!

As part of a "Fill the gap in your life" campaign with local shelters and the Professional Football League (Liga Profesionistă de Fotbal) in Romania, players have been instructed to hold up dogs that are up for adoption at the start of games.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A match between Fotbal Club FCSB and Dinamo Bucharest last Sunday marked the first time players participated, according to a Romanian press release.

Catalin Itu, Alexandru Rauta, Deniz Giafer and Costin Amzar hold dogs in action during the Romania Liga 1 game between FCSB and Dinamo Bucharest, played on Arena Nationala, in Bucharest, on Sunday 12 September 2021. Credit: Alex Nicodim/NurPhoto via Getty

Each of the dogs are given name tags and a distinct scarf that they wear during the soccer matches to make it easier for people to find them via the shelter's website, according to The Guardian.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The "Fill the gap in your life" campaign press release stated all of the dogs are vaccinated, neutered or spayed, dewormed, and ready to be housed immediately.

Catalin Itu, Alexandru Rauta, Deniz Giafer and Costin Amzar hold dogs in action during the Romania Liga 1 game between FCSB and Dinamo Bucharest, played on Arena Nationala, in Bucharest, on Sunday 12 September 2021. Credit: Alex Nicodim/NurPhoto via Getty

The initiative is set to take place for the entire season, according to the outlet.