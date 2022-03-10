The Best-Selling Pet Stain and Odor Eliminator Is on Sale with Our Exclusive Code
Pet stains and odors are impossible to avoid when you have a furry friend or two running around the house, but you can ensure you're prepared to tackle messes with the right pet cleaner. When searching for a new cleaner, consider one that has an enzymatic formula that's made to break down molecules and bad bacteria. We found one on Amazon that has rave reviews and is on sale with our exclusive code.
The Rocco and Roxie Stain and Odor Eliminator is an efficient carpet cleaner that's chlorine-free, color-safe, and pet-friendly. The gentle formula can be used on practically any type of surface, but it's mostly known for removing messes from carpet, rugs, and furniture. It even has the stamp of approval from the Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI). To get the best results, spray the area thoroughly and wait at least five minutes (the longer the better) for the product to absorb and work its magic. Then, blot with a clean cloth and let it air dry.
The cleaner is a best-seller under Amazon's small animal odor and stain remover category so it's no surprise that it's backed by more than 57,900 five-star ratings. One shopper called it "liquid gold" and said it can remove stains almost instantly. Use our exclusive code PEOPLE25OFF to get an additional 25 percent off making it just $15 a bottle. Plus, it's available in a gallon size and is part of Amazon's subscribe & save program.
Buy It! Rocco and Roxie Stain and Odor Eliminator, $14.98 with code PEOPLE25OFF (orig. $19.97); amazon.com
One five-star reviewer who used it for two-week-old dog pee that was on carpet said it's "worth every penny" and said it "works like magic." They tried other remedies and cleaning products, but nothing worked to remove the odor until they tried the Rocco and Roxie spray.
Instead of wasting time and money on products that don't work or just cover up the smell, grab a bottle of the Rocco and Roxie Stain and Odor Eliminator while it's on sale for just $15, which is its lowest price ever. Don't forget to enter code PEOPLE25OFF at checkout to take advantage of the deal. But hurry, the offer ends March 14.
