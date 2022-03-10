The Best-Selling Pet Stain and Odor Eliminator Is on Sale with Our Exclusive Code

The Rocco and Roxie Stain and Odor Eliminator is an efficient carpet cleaner that's chlorine-free, color-safe, and pet-friendly. The gentle formula can be used on practically any type of surface, but it's mostly known for removing messes from carpet, rugs, and furniture. It even has the stamp of approval from the Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI). To get the best results, spray the area thoroughly and wait at least five minutes (the longer the better) for the product to absorb and work its magic. Then, blot with a clean cloth and let it air dry.