The Pet Stain and Odor Eliminator Shoppers Call 'Liquid Gold' Is on Sale Right Now
No matter how many pets you have or how well trained they are, it's inevitable that you'll have to clean up accidents every now and then. Thankfully, there's an affordable way to save your carpet and prevent your home from having a bad odor and it's available on Amazon. The popular product is on sale right now, but we know how you can save even more and ensure you always have some on hand.
When purchasing the Rocco and Roxie Stain and Odor Eliminator, shoppers should sure to sign up for Amazon's Subscribe & Save program to get an additional 5 percent off. As you work your way up, you can eventually save up to 10 percent on future purchases and it automatically ships the product to your door so you never run out. This is a great option for multi-pet households and the program isn't just for the cleaner, you can use it on toys, food, treats, and more. The stain remover is already on sale, so now is your chance to get a bottle at one of its lowest prices ever. But hurry, since it's known to sell out.
Buy It! Rocco and Roxie Stain and Odor Eliminator, $19.97 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
This best-selling stain and odor remover on Amazon has more than 54,400 five-star ratings to back it up. One shopper loves it so much they referred to it as "liquid gold." It's chlorine-free and color-safe, and it can be used on a variety of surfaces, not just carpet. Use it on furniture, litter boxes, crates, and even in your car to eliminate lingering stains and odors. Several reviewers claim it's ″worth every penny″ and ″works like magic″ on pet urine. It works well to clean accidents (feces and urine) as well as vomit and drool.
"After hearing about this [cleaner] we decided to try it and I will only ever buy this," wrote one five-star reviewer. "It works much better than the other competitors. Yes, it's more expensive, but it is 100 percent worth it because you won't need to use it as often. Goodbye cat pee!"
If you've been searching for a pet stain and odor remover that actually works, then the Rocco and Roxie cleaner is your answer. It gets the job done in minutes and doesn't require a ton of product, which means a single bottle lasts longer. With the subscribe-and-save feature you can choose how often you want a delivery (every two weeks up to six months). Sign up now to get the best discount possible.
