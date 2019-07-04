Robert Irwin Remembers Dad with Identical Photos of Them Feeding Same Crocodile 15 Years Apart

Robert Irwin‘s latest Instagram will have you seeing double.

The 15-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin shared a side-by-side photo on Wednesday that featured him and his father standing in identical poses as they fed the same crocodile, affectionately named Murray, 15 years apart.

In the shots, Steve and Robert, who wore similar zoo uniforms, both faced the massive reptile and held up a snack with their right hand for the animal to eat.

Amazingly, the duo was also snapped in the same stance — right foot in front of left, with their left arm, featuring a similar-looking watch on their wrist, held slightly back as they performed in front of a crowd.

“Dad and me feeding Murray… same place, same croc – two photos 15 years apart ❤️🐊” Robert captioned the identical shots.

The touching post comes a few weeks after Robert last paid tribute to Steve on Instagram in honor of Father’s Day.

The teen shared a sweet photo of Steve laying down in what appears to be a wooden trunk with his two young children. “You’ll always be the best dad in the world ❤️” he captioned the shot.

Big sister Bindi, 20, commented on the photo, writing, “This is so special ❤️ Dad is always with us. Love you, @robertirwinphotography.”

A few weeks earlier, Robert also shared a video of his family from years ago as his father playfully joked around with him and pretended he was a buffalo.

“This makes me smile so much.❤️” Robert wrote alongside the throwback clip.

The Crocodile Hunter host tragically died in September 2006 after a stingray pierced his heart with its barb off the coast of Australia while filming a documentary. He was 44.

Since then, his two children and wife Terri, 54, have continued his legacy by running the Australia Zoo and traveling the world to protect and celebrate animals — all of which are documented on the family’s Animal Planet series, Crikey! It’s the Irwins.

Robert has also hosted the wildlife series Wild But True on Discovery Kids and has introduced exotic animals to Jimmy Fallon on the comedian’s late night show, while Bindi has hosted the Discovery Kids series Bindi, the Jungle Girl and co-created a series of books called Bindi Wildlife Adventures.

“It’s just in my blood,” Robert told Fallon in Feb. 2017. “I actually grew up at Australia Zoo, so I think I’m the luckiest kid on planet Earth.”

With their many endeavors, keeping their father’s legacy alive has always been Bindi and Robert’s first priority.

“Dad was amazing because he left this legacy that people will never forget,” Bindi told PEOPLE in May 2017.

“He didn’t just say to love the cute and cuddly animals — he tried to get people to understand and respect the animals like crocodiles and snakes and really break down those barriers,” she continued. “For us, we really want to carry on in dad’s footsteps and make sure that everything he worked so hard for continues on in the future.”

“Dad always said that he didn’t care if people remembered him, as long as they remembered his message,” Bindi added to PEOPLE in Dec. 2018. “Every day we work with the beautiful animals at Australia Zoo and do the best we possibly can to ensure dad’s dreams and goals continue.”