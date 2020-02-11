Robert Irwin Looks Exactly Like Late Dad Steve in New Photo Cuddling a Koala

Like father, like son!

On Tuesday, Robert Irwin shared a photo to Instagram recreating an early 2000s shot of his late father, Steve Irwin — and fans couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance between the two wildlife lovers.

In the picture, Robert, 16, is seen cuddling up to a koala while wearing his classic khaki uniform and leather watchband, just as his father is in the former photo.

Robert and Steve show off their blonde locks in both snaps, all while standing in front of a background of greenery.

Fans were quick to comment on Robert’s Instagram, pointing out the similarities between the two men.

“You have never looked more like your father than you do in this picture,” one user wrote. “And your smile radiates that.”

“Didn’t look at the name on the shirt and honest to god thought I was looking at Steve,” another person admitted.

One fan agreed, “I thought I was looking at an old photo [of] Steve 😳. You look so much like your Dad!”

“Woah I had to do a double take,” someone else shared.

Steve, a legendary wildlife expert, was working on the documentary series Ocean’s Deadliest when he was attacked by a stingray off the coast of northern Australia and died on Sept. 4, 2006. He was 44.

This is definitely not the first time one of Robert’s Instagrams has had fans seeing double.

In July 2019, Robert shared a side-by-side photo that featured him and his father standing in identical poses as they fed the same crocodile, affectionately named Murray, 15 years apart.

In the shots, Steve and Robert, who wore similar zoo uniforms, both faced the massive reptile and held up a snack with their right hand for the animal to eat.

“Dad and me feeding Murray… same place, same croc – two photos 15 years apart ❤️🐊” Robert captioned the identical shots.