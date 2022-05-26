"He's either going to get eaten or he's going to eat one of our animals," Irwin said in a video posted to TikTok Tuesday

Robert Irwin Bravely Rescues Large Snake from Middle of the Road with His Bare Hands – Watch!

Robert Irwin is truly fearless!

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 18, posted two videos to his TikTok on Tuesday, showing followers a play-by-play of how he wrangled a rather large snake he found in the middle of the road – with his bare hands.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He's in a very, very bad position," Irwin says as he casually picks up the snake.

"He's on a road – he's at Australia Zoo, this is in the zoo – and he's got crocs on that side and he's got an aviary full of birds," he continued, pointing to the left and right of the road. "He's either going to get eaten or he's going to eat one of our animals."

Irwin then brings the snake in his car with him, pops it in a bag to transport it, and begins to drive to the next destination: the snake's "nice, natural bushland, where he's come from."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a follow-up video, which he captioned, "Snake rescue part 2!" Irwin is joined by his mom, Terri, calling her "his camera operator for the day."

The mother-son duo then transfers the snake to a more "natural spot" with a "nice little lake" and "plenty of bushland" in the area.

"I think he's slightly bummed out that he can't eat any of our birds, but other than that, I reckon he's pretty happy," he says in the clip.

RELATED VIDEO: Robert Irwin Shares Sweet Photos Playing with Baby Niece Grace: 'Love This Lil Lady'

While Robert is clearly an expert at handling animals of all sorts – just like his father, the late Steve Irwin – he's also known for showing off his incredible photography skills, as seen on his Instagram account, and most recently, on the cover of PEOPLE.