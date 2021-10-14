Rob Lowe Mourns the Death of His 14-Year-Old Family Dog: 'A Curious, Adventurous Boy'
The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor said the 14-year-old dog, who died Tuesday, "loved playing chase, stealing snacks, and swimming"
Rob Lowe's family dog Wayne has passed away.
On Tuesday, the 57-year-old actor paid tribute to the late pet with an emotional "In Memoriam" on his Instagram page, featuring a sweet shot of Wayne standing chest-deep in a pool.
"We are heartbroken that our beloved Wayne passed away today. He was 14 years old," Lowe captioned the post. "He was a curious, adventurous boy who loved playing chase, stealing snacks, and swimming."
The star added, "He was also a wonderful actor who did all his own stunts on our backyard Instagram show 'Abandon Crab.' We love you, Wayne! RIP 🐾🙏🏽🕊"
Lowe received an outpouring of support in the comments section from friends and family, including his brother Chad Lowe.
"Godspeed Wayne 💔," wrote the actor, 53.
Rob's youngest son Edward Matthew said Wayne "is in heaven swimming and stealing bread" now. "Abandon crab forever," he added.
The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor's eldest son John Owen predicted the pup went "Straight to Heaven ❤️."
Both Katherine Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger chimed in as well.
Katherine, 31, wrote, "Poor Wayne!!! We love you Wayne!" while Patrick, 28, added, "Don't forget drinking jacuzzi water! ❤️❤️."
Three weeks ago, Lowe and his family welcomed a female Jack Russell terrier puppy.
"Say hello to the newest member of the family, Daisy," Lowe shared on Instagram on Sept. 23 alongside an image of the wide-eyed pup.
"I'm a goner for her," he added.