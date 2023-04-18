Chimps Who Spent Their Lives at Roadside Zoo Share Sweet Hug After Moving to New Sanctuary Home

Chimpanzees Anna, April, Lucy, and Cash recently moved from a roadside zoo in Ohio to the Save the Chimps sanctuary in Florida, which is home to over 200 retired lab and entertainment primates

By Kelli Bender
Published on April 18, 2023 05:46 PM
chimps hug after rescue
Photo: Save the Chimps

These chimpanzees are beginning their fresh start with a hug.

According to Save the Chimps, the nonprofit recently took over the care of Anna, April, Lucy, and Cash. The Ohio Department of Agriculture relinquished the four chimps, aged 13-26, to Save the Chimps.

Before they arrived at the nonprofit's Florida sanctuary, the primates were kept at a roadside zoo in Ohio. They had been confined indoors by their former owner — an exotic animal keeper recently sentenced to prison, according to Save the Chimps.

Save the Chimps sanctuary workers drove to Ohio from Florida, picked up the chimpanzees, and transported them to their new home. Upon arriving at the 150-acre sanctuary, the primates shared a sweet hug, which was caught on camera, seemingly celebrating their release from neglectful conditions.

Anna, April, Lucy, and Cash will spend two months together in one of the sanctuary's large indoor enclosures to quarantine. Once the animals are through this period, they will join Save the Chimps's other primates outdoors.

"These are extremely intelligent chimpanzees who deserve the chance to explore a larger world," Dr. Andrew Halloran, Save the Chimps' director of chimpanzee behavior and care, said in a statement. "We look forward to seeing them thrive on a vast island habitat with 15-20 new lifelong companions, with the freedom to choose where they want to be and who they want to be with."

Save the Chimps is home to over 220 chimpanzees retired or rescued from laboratories, the entertainment industry, the pet trade, and roadside zoos.

chimps hug after rescue
Save the Chimps

According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), April, Anna, Lucy, and Cash's old home was a roadside zoo that received numerous animal welfare complaints.

PETA assisted in the chimps' rescue and donated to their future care at the sanctuary to give the animals the relaxing, loving life they deserve.

"It's a happy new chapter for these four chimpanzees, who will have a great life, with lush grounds to explore and the opportunity to socialize with others of their kind," said Brittany Peet, PETA's general counsel for captive animal law enforcement. "PETA urges everyone to steer clear of roadside zoos as if animals' lives depend on it — because they do."

Animal lovers can be a part of Anna, April, Lucy, and Cash's futures by donating to their care at Save the Chimps. According to the nonprofit, an anonymous donor is matching all donations made to Save the Chimps through July 31.

