Riverbanks Zoo Mourns the Death of 'Favorite' Grizzly Bear, Sundance: 'He Was a Treasure'

The Riverbanks Zoo & Garden in Columbia, South Carolina, is mourning the loss of one of their beloved grizzly bears.

On Saturday, the zoo announced that Sundance, one of the facility's two grizzly bears, died following a decline in his health. Sundance moved to the zoo with his brother Butch when he was nine months old and became "a guest favorite and loved by so many in the community" during his years at the Riverbanks Zoo.

"Fondly known as our sunshine bear, Sundance had a gentle disposition, kind eyes, and loved to interact with his keepers," the zoo said in a statement on Facebook. "He was an expert napper and could dig the perfect hole for reclining comfortably."

"Sundance loved to wrestle with his brother Butch and always kept an eye on his brother's hole digging," the statement continued. "Keepers joked that he was Butch's foreman and oversaw all his hard work. We feel his loss greatly and know that others will too as he touched so many lives."

Zookeepers added that Sundance was an "amazing ambassador" for his wild counterparts and "inspired guests to protect and conserve nature."

"He was a treasure and will be missed tremendously," the zoo wrote.

Under the sad announcement, many zoo visitors shared photos and personal stories about interacting with Sundance.

"My heart is broken. I feel so lucky to have been able to volunteer and work with him. I would love how he'd come inside and lay flat on his stomach on his bed (looking like a bear rug). He will be greatly missed," one person wrote.