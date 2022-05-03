Rita Ora Cuddles with Her New Rescue Dog Honey, Says They 'Actually Look Alike'

Rita Ora recently shared sweet photos of her and her new shepherd mix puppy Honey, who she adopted from The Labelle Foundation

Rita Ora is twinning with her four-legged friend!

On Monday, the British singer, 31, shared a series of photos on Instagram of her spending some quality time with her new rescue dog, Honey.

In the adorable snaps, Ora is out taking Honey for a walk and cuddling with the puppy in the car. The "Let You Love Me" songstress kisses the shepherd mix on the head in one photo.

"When your dog finally realises that we actually look alike. Lol 😆," Ora captioned the photo-filled post about her doppelgänger dog.

Honey is the newest addition to Ora's family. The singer adopted her through The Labelle Foundation, a Los Angeles foster-based animal rescue organization.

Ora introduced Honey to her social media followers with photos of the puppy and a video of the pet sweetly snoring. The musician also included a throwback photo of herself playing with a plush dog toy as a child.

"Ladies and gentlemen meet Honey," The Voice Australia judge wrote on Instagram. "I rescued her with the amazing @thelabellefoundation thank you for helping me find my true baby I'm happy I could help find a home for this little 🍯 Keep swiping to literally hear the loudest snore in the world. (Oh they didn't warn me about that! But do I care no! She's to cute) and a pic of me with a fake dog when I was wee tiny."

Several friends and followers of the star commented on the post gushing over Honey and celebrating Ora for choosing to adopt a rescue dog.

"What a precious cutie!!! I can tell you are both meant for each other!!! 💗💗💗," one person wrote. Another follower added, "Such a lovely pup! And so nice that you adopted a rescued dog rather than buying for one!👏👏👏."