Ricky Gervais Mourns Death of 16-Year-Old Cat Ollie: 'Sweetest Little Soul I've Ever Known'

Ricky Gervais and longtime love Jane Fallon have announced the sad news that their cat Ollie has died.

“Just had to say goodbye to the sweetest little soul I’ve ever known. RIP Ollie,” the British comedian, 58, wrote on Twitter alongside two images of the beloved 16-year-old feline, who died on Monday.

In her own message, Fallon explained that the “smart, funny, feisty, beautiful sidekick” died “after a sudden down turn in her health at the weekend.”

“My heart is broken in two,” she added. “I have no idea what I’m going to do without her by my side.”

Fallon went on to retweet several heartfelt messages from fans, who joined the couple in mourning the loss of their pet.

One thoughtful note showed that Ollie — who amassed over 61 thousand followers before her death — was a trending topic in both the United Kingdom and the United States.

“She would have loved all this attention,” Fallon wrote.

She also went on to share a photograph of herself and Gervais with Ollie, which was taken all the way back in 2003.

“‘She gorgeous, she’s beautiful.’ – @JaneFallon, Nov 2003, the first words she said about @myleftfang when @rickygervais brought her into the green room on Jonathan Ross show,” the fan captioned the photo. “Words that remained true for a whole lifetime. A Queen of cats, never to be forgotten.”

The couple went on to thank everyone who had taken the time to share kind words with them about Ollie.

“A heartfelt thank you for all your lovely tributes to @myleftfang. I can’t quite bring myself to respond at the moment, but your kindness is very much appreciated,” wrote Gervais.

“I’m reading every lovely comment. I can’t bring myself to reply to them yet, but it means the world. Thank you,” Fallon added in a separate message.

Gervais welcomed Ollie — who was named for his comedy idol Oliver Hardie — into his life back in 2003, after television host Jonathan Ross gave him the cat as a present. At the time, the comedian’s previous cat Colin had recently died.