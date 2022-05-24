The former Ricki Lake host announced the death of Mama — her dog of six years — in April

Ricki Lake Posts Photos of New Rescue Pup Following Death of Beloved Dog Mama: 'She Is Perfect'

Ricki Lake has welcomed a sweet new addition to her family after mourning the loss of her beloved dog Mama in April.

On Monday, the former Ricki Lake host, 53, shared several photos on Instagram of her new rescue dog named Dolly, including one snap of husband Ross Burningham kissing the pup's head and another of the dog resting against her leg.

"Dolly photo dump," she captioned the post.

She then thanked animal rescue Dogs Without Borders and writer/director Julia Vickerman for introducing her to Dolly and helping with the canine's adoption.

"Unending gratitude to @dogswithoutborders and @juliavickerman for saving and bringing her to us," Lake wrote. "She is perfect. #adoptdontshop #rescuedog #dollymama"

On Dolly's own Instagram account, the dog shared an adorable update about her new home.

"Settling in nicely," the post read. "I like it here. ♥️ #rescuedog #adoptdontshop"

The new pet comes after Lake announced in April that Mama — her dog of six years — died, explaining that she felt "gutted" following the loss.

"I don't have much to say at this time other than thank you to everyone who reached out, said a prayer, lit a candle. It was not for naught. It meant the world to me," Lake shared on Instagram.

"I am eternally grateful to my dearest friends, beloved husband, and greatest vet who held the sacred container for mama to cross the rainbow bridge," she added. "We were at home in my bed, and she went peacefully."

Before Mama's passing, the Hairspray star asked for prayers for her "beloved companion," who was then in the hospital and in "critical" condition. "Anyone who knows me knows that Mama is my entire world. I am broken at the thought of losing her," she wrote.