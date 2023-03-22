Rick Ross Calls Himself 'Rodeo Rick' in Video Response to Complaints About Roaming Pet Bison

The rapper's two bison were found wandering his local neighborhood in Fayette County, Georgia after escaping his sprawling estate

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 22, 2023 11:57 AM
Rick Ross' Responds to Pet Buffalo Causing Problems in His GA Neighborhood
Photo: Rick Ross Instagram

Rick Ross has taken to Instagram to respond to a neighbor's complaints about his pet bison escaping onto her property.

The two American bison, gifted to the rapper by a business partner last year, were spotted roaming among the houses in Fayette County, Georgia on March 13.

The local sheriff's office shared a photograph of the animals grazing on a resident's lawn, saying: "as captivating as these animals are, we encourage everyone to use caution if they were to encounter them. Although they are mostly docile, they can be unpredictable and possibly become aggressive. If you happen to encounter the buffalo, we encourage you to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Office."

The sheriff's Facebook post said Northbridge residents had been in contact with authorities regarding their concerns about the animals.

Ross, 47, posted a series of videos on his Instagram stories yesterday in response to his neighbor's complaints.

Rick Ross' Responds to Pet Buffalo Causing Problems in His GA Neighborhood
Rick Ross Instagram

Calling himself "Rodeo Rick," he filmed himself feeding carrots and apples to two bison and his pet horses. "See, when y'all come across Timbuktu, just tell him y'all family, say I'm coming to show you love," he told his 17.5 million followers. "You got to show him that love," he says, as he broke into a rendition of Bob Marley's Buffalo Soldier.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A neighbor, who lives behind the sprawling Fayetteville compound which Ross has dubbed the "Promised Land," told TMZ the bison had entered her property twice in a week. The outlet reported she then had a verbal dispute with a member of the rapper's team about the animals.

In his Instagram videos, Ross said his property was 280+ acres when he originally bought it, and he had purchased another "89 acres on the back side." "So my buffalos, they just really wanted to see the other side you see. It's just like some of my young hustlers, my young brothers, you gotta get loose sometimes and see the other side… live life," he added.

Rick Ross' Responds to Pet Buffalo Causing Problems in His GA Neighborhood
Rick Ross Instagram

The sheriff's office said it is legal to own livestock in Fayette County, but the owner is responsible for properly restraining the animals. "If the owner is shown to be negligent, they could be charged," a statement read.

Male bison can weigh up to 2,000 lbs and stand 6 feet tall, while females can weigh up to 1,000 lbs.

The rapper's estate is home to various animals and also hosts the Rick Ross Car & Bike show which was attended by around 4500 guests in 2022.

Related Articles
https://www.bravotv.com/dont-be-tardy/style-living/kim-zolciak-biermann-kroys-backyard-at-atlanta-mansion Biermanns Have the Most Incredible Resort-Like Backyard
Kim Zolciak Biermann's Home Will Not Be Sold at Auction After Couple Took 'Action to Clear This Up': Source
https://www.gofundme.com/f/jacks-battle-with-a-mountain-lion?qid=b07d5bc5a7bb851c6836d9b14eb6d61f Jack's battle with a mountain lion
Calif. Boy, 5, Survives Attack by Mountain Lion: 'His Spirit Is Intact'
Santa Rosa mountain lion drags dog out of house
Sherman the Border Collie Survives Terrifying Mountain Lion Attack Inside California Home: Watch!
Credit: Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty — Jim Carrey Lists Sprawling Brentwood Estate for $28.9 Million
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
Kara Robinson
All About Kara Robinson, Whose Daring Escape from Captivity Led to Her Predator's Capture
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 19: Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta" presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MIU MIU)
Everything to Know About Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident and His Ongoing Recovery
San Antonio Animal Care Services Tortoise
50-Lb. Tortoise Found Wandering in San Antonio Park After Digging Out of Owners' Backyard
The Zolciak-Biermann family is BACK for a new season of Don’t Be Tardy…
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 6 Kids: Everything to Know
Ezra Miller
A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Alex's Conviction
Bryan Kohberger
Idaho Murder Suspect: What We Know About Bryan Kohberger
Jeff BECK; Posed studio portrait of Jeff Beck with Fender Telecaster guitar (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns); Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall); Tatjana Patitz walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 1992-1993 in January, 1992 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023
Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Todd Chrisley's 5 Children: Everything to Know
Emma Hernan Celeb-Favorite Hotels
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Gwen and Blake
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Carrie Underwood attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); https://www.instagram.com/p/Co0rOrNj6Cb/. Carrie Underwood/Instagram
Celebs at Home: Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her New Greenhouse That She Built and More!