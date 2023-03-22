Rick Ross Calls Himself 'Rodeo Rick' in Video Response to Complaints About Roaming Pet Bison

Rick Ross has taken to Instagram to respond to a neighbor's complaints about his pet bison escaping onto her property.

The two American bison, gifted to the rapper by a business partner last year, were spotted roaming among the houses in Fayette County, Georgia on March 13.

The local sheriff's office shared a photograph of the animals grazing on a resident's lawn, saying: "as captivating as these animals are, we encourage everyone to use caution if they were to encounter them. Although they are mostly docile, they can be unpredictable and possibly become aggressive. If you happen to encounter the buffalo, we encourage you to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Office."

The sheriff's Facebook post said Northbridge residents had been in contact with authorities regarding their concerns about the animals.

Ross, 47, posted a series of videos on his Instagram stories yesterday in response to his neighbor's complaints.

Rick Ross Instagram

Calling himself "Rodeo Rick," he filmed himself feeding carrots and apples to two bison and his pet horses. "See, when y'all come across Timbuktu, just tell him y'all family, say I'm coming to show you love," he told his 17.5 million followers. "You got to show him that love," he says, as he broke into a rendition of Bob Marley's Buffalo Soldier.

A neighbor, who lives behind the sprawling Fayetteville compound which Ross has dubbed the "Promised Land," told TMZ the bison had entered her property twice in a week. The outlet reported she then had a verbal dispute with a member of the rapper's team about the animals.

In his Instagram videos, Ross said his property was 280+ acres when he originally bought it, and he had purchased another "89 acres on the back side." "So my buffalos, they just really wanted to see the other side you see. It's just like some of my young hustlers, my young brothers, you gotta get loose sometimes and see the other side… live life," he added.

Rick Ross Instagram

The sheriff's office said it is legal to own livestock in Fayette County, but the owner is responsible for properly restraining the animals. "If the owner is shown to be negligent, they could be charged," a statement read.

Male bison can weigh up to 2,000 lbs and stand 6 feet tall, while females can weigh up to 1,000 lbs.

The rapper's estate is home to various animals and also hosts the Rick Ross Car & Bike show which was attended by around 4500 guests in 2022.