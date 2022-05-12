Richmond's Animal Care and Control and Department of Public Utilities teamed up to save a baby hawk that fell 60 feet from its Virginia nest

Rescuer Saves Baby Hawk Knocked Out of Nest and Takes Sweet Selfie with Bird: 'A Job Well Done'

A baby hawk that fell out of its nest is now resting easy after an animal control officer came to the little bird's rescue.

According to a May 12 Facebook post from Richmond Animal Care and Control, Officer Leech received a call requesting assistance for a baby hawk that fell out of its home. Leech found the bird in good condition and located its nest. Unfortunately, the baby hawk's nest was 60 feet up a tree, so the officer couldn't return the bird alone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This is where the Richmond Department of Public Utilities steps in, according to the post.

Baby Hawk with Officer Leech Credit: Richmond Animal Care and Control/Facebook

"Our friends (shout out to Carl Sadler) at the Richmond's Department of Public Utilities saved the day!" the post explained.

The agency arrived with a bucket truck that reached the nest and "safely" returned the bird to its family.

In its social media post, Richmond Animal Care and Control also shared photos from the rescue mission, including an adorable selfie of the small bird being held by Leech.

Richmond Animal Care and Control Credit: Richmond Animal Care and Control/Facebook

In another shot, a man in a bucket truck holds onto a cage while carrying the bird up into the tree.

"Hooray for a job well done and for City departments that work together to help animals in need," Richmond Animal Care and Control concluded its Facebook post.

Baby Hawk with Officer Leech Credit: Richmond Animal Care and Control/Facebook

This tiny hawk isn't the only wayward baby bird that received help this week. On May 9, the Orlando Fire Department shared photos of the heartwarming moment when its crew members saved eight ducklings trapped in a storm drain.

"All eight ducklings were successfully rescued from this storm drain thanks to Firefighter Mcguire and the crew of Engine 4," the station wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of Mcguire smiling and holding one of the ducklings.