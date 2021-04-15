The Bravo star shared photos and videos on Instagram of Aston to mourn her beloved dog's death

RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Says She Feels 'Overwhelming Sadness' After the Death of Dog Aston

Luann de Lesseps is mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Aston.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 55, announced Wednesday on Instagram that Aston died at age 15. Her post featured photos and videos of the canine over the years, both alone and with de Lesseps and her children, Victoria and Noel.

"With overwhelming sadness, we lost Aston unexpectedly today after 15 years," de Lesseps wrote. "He's given us so much joy and laughter & wanted to share some personal pics & videos to celebrate a life that gave us so much! Thank you, Aston. 🙏."

"His memory will live on in our hearts and #RHONY. We will always love you ❤️ #RiP #grateful," the Bravo star added.

De Lesseps received overwhelming support after Aston's death from her fellow Bravo stars, who commented on the post and offered their condolences.

"So sorry!! ❤️💔🙏 Xo," said fellow RHONY star Ramona Singer, while Sonja Morgan added three heart emojis.

De Lesseps later shared a second post in Aston's honor and included more photos of the late canine as she thanked her followers for their "kind words and support."