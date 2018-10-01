Dorinda Medley's Dog Lucy Dies, RHONY Star Hopes Dog Is with 'Richard in Heaven'

Dorinda Medley said goodbye to an old friend.

The Real Housewives of New York star posted on Instagram that her dog Lucy recently died.

“Young Christopher Robin: Silly old bear. I wouldn’t ever forget about you, Pooh, I promise. Not even when I’m a hundred. I’ll miss you forever my sweet Lucy,” Medley, 53, wrote along with a photo of the beloved canine on Sept 30.

The grieving dog mom followed up this post with another tribute to her furry friend. This one shows a lush, green lawn surrounded by fog.

“Lucy, early morning was our time. I hope you’re all restored and playing with your real mom and Richard in heaven,” read the second post, referencing Medley’s late husband, who died in 2011.

Unfortunately, Medley isn’t the only celebrity to announce the recent death of a pet. Pink also shared this weekend that her dog of 16 years, Frangelica, died in September, as well.