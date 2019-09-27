RHOD's Kameron Westcott Mourns the Death of Her Dog, Louis: 'I Can't Imagine Life Without Him'

Sad news for Kameron Westcott.

The Real Housewives of Dallas‘s longtime four-legged companion, Yorkshire terrier Louis, died on Sept. 8 at the age of 15½.

“He was my rock,” Kameron, 36, exclusively told PEOPLE of her pooch. “Everything reminds me of him. I walk around the house, I have his bowls out. His closet, I have so many clothes for him. I turn on my iPhone, he’s there. It’s everywhere I turn and I just miss him so much.”

Kameron first got Louis when she was just 21 years old and in college.

Though she grew up with a childhood dog, Louis was the first pet she adopted as an adult.

Together, Louis remained by Kameron’s side throughout many of her major milestones, including her romance with husband Court Westcott.

“I always said, ‘Louis is going to help me find his daddy one day,’ ” Kameron recalls. “Back during my dating life, he checked out all the boys. Whoever I dated, if Louis didn’t like ’em, they were gone in two seconds. He would literally growl at people. And the first person that he fell in love with who I ever dated, was Court.”

Court even called on Louis for help when he proposed. “Louis used to have this little backpack where we kept his treats,” Kameron says. “So one day, Court takes me on this walk to this park in Highland Park where he played as a kid. And we’re in this gazebo and he goes, ‘Why don’t you get a treat out for Louis?’ And of course I’m pulling treats out and there was like a diamond in his backpack.”

“It was so special,” Kameron says. “Louis was always there for those moments. He was there at our wedding, in a little tux. Holidays, birthdays… When I was pregnant, he would sit there and look at my tummy. I’d say, ‘Our baby is coming’ as he sat with me on the rocking chair in the baby’s nursery — which he thought was for him. When I came home from the hospital after giving birth to my kids (Hilton, 8, and Cruise, 6), Louis was there waiting. He’s been with my through it all. I can’t imagine life without him.”

Learning about Louis death was hard for Kameron. But telling her kids was even harder.

She and Court hired a therapist to help guide them through the loss.

“We knew it was going to be extremely hard,” says Kameron, explaining that the kids immediately started drawing picture of the dog so they could remember him.

“It’s been really hard,” Kameron adds. “His ashes came home on Friday in a mahogany box, and the kids have been carrying his ashes around. They’ve been asking him to go to their sport games with us, to bring him in the car. He slept in the bed with us. They’re treating the ashes as if it’s him. It’s really sweet.”

As Kameron’s kids are working to keep Louis’ memory alive, there’s another place where he’ll forever thrive: as the mascot for Kameron’s SparkleDog food brand.

“His spirit definitely lives on with SparkleDog,” says Kameron, who had previously spent years creating custom dog clothing for Louis. “The whole product was for him, and he’s right there on the package!”

She first started the food to address Louis’ sensitive eating habits.

“He hated every dog food, he had major eating issues,” Kameron remembers. “I would have to hand-feed him for him to eat. And he was never happy eating food without me. When I would go out of town, he would lose all this weight because he wasn’t eating. I got so fed up with the situation, that I was like, ‘I need to create a food he loves so much that he’ll eat without me.’ “

For a full year before going wide with the product, Louis ate SparkleDog.

He also became obsessed with its newest food recipe, which Kameron is launching soon.

“We’ve been waiting for the next shipment to come on, but then this happened,” Kameron says. “The timing is very weird. It’s an even better recipe than before. He tasted it, he loved it, but the fact that it’s going to come out and he is not here? It’s horrible.”

While she’s still mourning, Kameron urges anyone with a pet to cherish the moments they have.

“Take as many pictures as you can. Enjoy the moments, ’cause you never know when it’s your last kiss,” she says. “I give him a kiss every single time I left town. But I was flying to New York right before his death, and this was the only time I didn’t give him a kiss — the only time. And now he’s gone. That’s what was so hard.”

Sniffing back tears, Kameron says she just feels grateful to have the time she had with Louis.

“Even just being able to talk to him right now is uplifting to me,” she continues. “He’s was the best and I’m always going to love him.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo