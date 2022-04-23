Shannon Beador — who adopted Archie in 2016 — said her canine companion is "so sad" amid some health setbacks

RHOC's Shannon Beador Reveals Pet Dog Archie 'Has Not Been Doing Well': 'Say a Little Prayer'

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19050 -- Pictured: Shannon Beador -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Shannon Beador is asking for prayers for her beloved dog Archie.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 58, revealed in an Instagram post Friday that her family's canine companion has had some health setbacks.

"Archie has not been doing well for the last few months," Beador began the caption of her post, before warning her followers that some of the shots featured within her series of images are "difficult to see."

"We are taking Archie to our vet and a specialist to get him better, but it is difficult," she continued. "We are told his immune system is shot."

RHOC's Shannon Beador Reveals Pet Dog Archie 'Has Not Been Doing Well': 'Please Say a Little Prayer' Credit: Shannon Storms Beador/Instagram

Noting that Archie "has been on multiple antibiotics for various skin infections for the last 3 months," Beador explained, "Nothing helped."

"Right now we are combining western and holistic medicine in hopes that something will work," she said. "Today, he scratched his front leg raw with a cone on his head and a sock on his back foot; it happened in just minutes."

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19050 -- Pictured: Shannon Beador -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"He is so sad. 😢," the reality star continued. "Please say a little prayer for Archie. 🙏🏻 ."

Added Beador: "We are beside ourselves in the Beador home. 💔."

Beador adopted Archie in 2016 after a fan tweeted her a picture of the canine and asked her if she knew anyone who was looking for a dog. Smitten by his photo, she jumped at the chance to adopt the pet herself.

"It was when he was a little puppy," Beador previously recalled in a Bravo video. "He's a beautiful dog. Couple months later, Archie came to our house."

According to the dog lover, Archie was raised by a trainer who had been living in a residence suite in the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco.