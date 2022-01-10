Salty the dog escaped through an unlatched gate and spent nearly a week in the snow before reuniting with her owner in Montana

Touching Reunion Between Dog Dad and Pet Missing in the Snow for Days Caught on Camera

The touching moment a dog and her owner reunited — after the pooch got lost in the snow for a whole week — was caught on camera.

Roger Jacobs, 68, lost seven-year-old Salty just a few days before Christmas when she snuck out the gate on his property. After days of searching, he and his family had all about given up hope — until a friend spotted the canine by a river in Huntley, Montana.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jacobs rushed over to meet the dog and the pair reunited in the middle of a snowy plane — all caught on camera by his daughter, Becky Anderson.

Anderson, 42, told SWNS, "My dad was blowing his whistle until he could see her. You can see him tuck his phone back in his pocket, put his gloves on, and fall down to his knees with tears of joy."

On December 22, Salty managed to escape through an unlatched gate at Jacobs' home in Shepherd.

"It made the Christmas holiday a little less bright," Anderson, a basketball coach, said. "We spent day and night driving around looking for her, tried tracking her footprints in the snow. We initially believed she was chasing deer and then disappeared."

"As my dad would describe it, 'he was gut shot,' " she added.

Jacobs got Salty as a puppy and trained her to join his hunting trips, so it was out of character for her to run off. The family called and whistled for her for nearly seven days and posted online to see if anyone in the community had spotted her.

Almost a week after starting their search, Anderson received a call from family friend Bill Lepley.

Lepley said he'd spotted a dog across the Yellowstone River that could have been her.

"I tried my best not to get my hopes up especially knowing Salty had been gone for a week in below zero temperatures," Anderson said of the call.

She drove up with two of her children to see if it could be true.

Dog reunion Credit: SWNS

"When we pulled up, we all three barrelled out of the car jumping up and down," she said. "With one look, we knew it was her."

Lepley drove Salty to meet up with Jacobs and let the dog out in a snowy field to reunite with her beloved owner.

Salty sustained a wound to her front leg and some wear and tear to her paws after being out in the snow for nearly a week but is in good health overall.