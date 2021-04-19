Retired Sheriff Dan McClelland and his dog Midge will be buried together

Retired Ohio Sheriff and World Record-Holder K-9 Partner Die Within Hours of Each Other

A retired sheriff and his K-9 partner died on Wednesday within hours of each other.

Geauga County Sheriff Dan McClelland died at age 67 at a hospital from cancer and his partner Midge died at age 16 just hours later at McClelland's home, according to the Associated Press.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The retired sheriff and his trusty companion will be buried together, the family told the outlet.

McClelland worked at Geauga County Sheriff's Office for 44 years, a decade of which he worked alongside Midge before they retired together in 2016.

Retired Sheriff Dan McClelland and his dog Midge Credit: Geauga County Sheriff/Twitter

RELATED: Disabled Raccoon Walking on His Own Thanks to His Dog Best Friend and Student-Made Wheelchair

Midge was a drug-sniffing Chihuahua-rat terrier mix. In 2006, the dog became a Guinness World Records title holder for being the smallest police dog in the world.

Her status made her a local celebrity, McClelland's successor, Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand, told AP.

"He used to joke that people would see him in a parade in a car and would say, 'Hey, there's Midge and whatshisname,'" Hildenbrand told the outlet. "I think she was more popular than him."

RELATED VIDEO: Clingy Dog Has No Boundaries

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shared a tribute to McClelland and Midge on Saturday, writing, "I was saddened to hear of the passing of former Geauga County Sheriff Dan McClelland and his drug-sniffing partner Midge, a chihuahua-rat terrier mix."

"In 2006, Midge was certified by Guinness World Records as the smallest police dog in the world," DeWine continued. "As Attorney General I got to work with Sheriff McClelland - and Midge was always nearby."

"They will both be missed," DeWine added.