Rescuers Save Chained Dog Trapped Under Shed by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana

Bubbles the dog is under the care of the Louisiana SPCA after rescuers from the Human Rescue Alliance helped free the canine, who was trapped under a shed

Bubbles the dog is all tail wags again after getting stuck under a collapsed shed.

According to the Humane Rescue Alliance, on Tuesday, the Washington D.C.-based animal rescue organization sent four rescuers to New Orleans at the request of the Louisiana SPCA to assist with disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Id.

The Humane Rescue Alliance's disaster response team spent Wednesday helping address animal control calls in Orleans Parish. While responding to these calls, a concerned resident waved down the team and directed the rescuers to a dog stuck under a collapsed shed damaged during Hurricane Ida.

The rescue team and Louisiana SPCA officers worked together to get the dog, who was later dubbed Bubbles, out from under the shed. During the effort, the rescuers realized the canine was chained and tangled in debris from the hurricane.

dog saved Credit: Humane Rescue Alliance

Bubbles had likely been stuck chained up under the shed, without food or water, since Hurricane Ida blew through New Orleans on Sunday, per the Humane Rescue Alliance. On Wednesday, the rescuers carefully lifted the shed enough to reach Bubbles and unchain the dog.

