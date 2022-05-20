Rescuers Reunite Baby Sloth and Mom Separated on Costa Rica Beach by Playing Tiny Sloth's Call

Costa Rica's Jaguar Rescue Center made sure to get a baby sloth back to its mother using a tested technique the wildlife center created

Rescuers reunited a baby sloth with its mother after the little animal accidentally ended up on the ground.

On May 10, a baby three-toed sloth accidentally became separated from its mother on a Costa Rica beach, according to SWNS. Unsure where her baby was, the mother sloth started to climb up a tree and into the canopy.

Fortunately, staff from Jaguar Rescue Center (JRC) in Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, Costa Rica, spotted what had happened and scooped up the tiny creature.

The rescuers rushed the baby sloth to the vet for a check-up, where the animal received a clean bill of health. With the baby sloth strong enough to return to the wild, the rescuers created a plan to reunite mother and child.

To find the mom sloth, the Jaguar Rescue Center's staff recorded the baby sloth's call and played it near the tree the mother climbed up. The call summoned the mom down, and once she began her descent, her precious baby was carefully handed back.

The video of their reunion on Playa Chiquita went viral on Instagram, and it now has over 26,000 views.

sloth reunion

"We are happy to announce that we were able to reunite this mother and baby 3-fingered sloths (Bradypus variegatus)," the center captioned the heartwarming post.

"We recorded the cry of the baby and played it near the tree to get the mom's attention, we waited patiently until the mom came down for the baby," the caption continued. "The JRC created this method a few years ago, we use it every time to be able to reunite mom and baby sloths."

In the clip, the mother sloth descends the tree to a rescuer holding out her baby. Once the mom is close enough to the human, she extends her arm, carefully grabs her child, and attaches the little sloth to her body.