It’s not easy being purple, but Smurf the kitten is making the best of it.

The tiny feline was dropped off at the San Jose Animal Shelter last week, reports CBS News, with severe injuries and a coat that was recently dyed purple. Smurf, who was named by his doctors, was later transported to the Nine Lives Foundation in Redwood City, California, where he is currently being cared for.

“I’ve seen a lot of animals used as bait for other animals, it looks to me like he was used as a chew toy,” the foundation’s veterinarian Monica Rudiger said about Smurf’s condition upon arrival. “He obviously wasn’t killed by the dog or whatever animal it was but he was pretty badly injured.”

Smurf was found in a box on the side of the road running a temperature of 105 and covered in 20 deep dog bites. The “strong little guy” is on the road to recovery and amazing his saviors with his progress.

Between surgery and much needed rest, the eight-week-old kitten has still found time to make friends. Smurf recently cozied up to a blind kitten named Wanda who also resides at Nine Lives Foundation. According to the shelter, Smurf has adopted Wanda as his own, showering her in affection, including baths and body massages.

[facebook url="https://www.facebook.com/NineLivesFoundation/videos/721110081322295/" /]

The pair have become inseparable as they both work to recover enough to get adopted. The coverage of Smurf’s shocking story and color have caused adoption offers to pour in from around the globe, but the shelter is waiting until Smurf is fully healed and his normal coat, which is most likely black or grey, has grown back in before finding him a forever home. Shelter workers don’t want people adopting Smurf solely for his unusual color.

Nine Lives Foundation

“I can only imagine why someone would dye him purple,” Rudiger told the Bay Area Newspaper Group. “I think there are people who find it amusing to take small, innocent animals and use them as play toys.”

While Rudiger is appreciative of the attention Smurf has received, she is concerned that it may encourage others to dye their pets.

“It’s become a craze,” Rudiger told CNN. “I appreciate the exposure but I hope the message is long-lasting that animal cruelty is real and this is just one guy who’s experienced it.”

Dyeing your pets is uncomfortable for the animal, and often dangerous for their health. Rudiger hopes those interested in Smurf’s story will go on to help and adopt other felines that have been affected by abuse, but don’t have a purple coat to help them stand out.