Rescue Saves Pregnant Dog from Freezing Weather Days Before Pet Gives Birth to 9 Puppies

Mama Manolo gave birth to her healthy puppies on Christmas, three days after animal control officers saved the dog from freezing conditions in Virginia

By
Kelli Bender
kelli bender head shot
Kelli Bender

Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards.   Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 27, 2022 03:11 PM
Pregnant dog saved from brutal, freezing outdoor conditions gives birth to 9 healthy puppies Christmas night in Richmond
Photo: Richmond Animal Care and Control

A mother dog and her nine puppies are cozy and safe thanks to the fast actions of a Virginia rescue.

According to WRIC, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) seized an "incredibly pregnant" dog from a residence on Dec. 22, where the canine was stuck outside in a wet, wooden dog house without access to safe temperatures.

"This dog was outside in the freezing cold in a wooden dog house full of water," a RACC staff member shared in a Dec. 23 Facebook video about the pet's rescue.

It is illegal in Virginia to keep a pet dog outdoors without proper shelter in temperatures 85 degrees Fahrenheit or higher or 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower or during a severe weather warning issued for the area by the National Weather Service, per Virginia's Legislative Information System.

After seizing the dog, RACC took the animal — named Mama Manolo by the agency — to one of its shelters before transferring the canine to Virginia Veterinary Centers (VVC) for overnight monitoring to ensure the pooch didn't give birth alone.

On Christmas, three days after Mama Manolo's rescue, the dog gave birth to her puppies — 9 healthy pups in total.

"She had NINE perfect puppies late on Christmas night and ended early this morning! 7 girls and 2 boys! We are grateful to our Officers for saving Manolo from the freezing temps and that these pups arrived in a warm and safe environment with our skilled team at VVC," RACC announced on Facebook on Dec. 26, sharing a photo of the puppies napping with the news.

RACC plans to put Mama Manolo and her puppies up for adoption in about eight weeks when the baby dogs are more independent and no longer nursing.

Related Articles
michigan puppies
Anonymous Caller Saves Puppies Abandoned in Box on Michigan Road During Storm
People readers' products
It's Official: These Are the 18 Most Popular Products Purchased by PEOPLE Readers in 2022
Richmond Rescue Dog
'Suffering' Dog Left Outside Virginia Shelter in Cold Is 'Still Alive' with Rescue's Help
Before/after photos of a dog named Lolly who was rescued and rehabilitated by the ASPCA • Where was the image taken – Multiple photos were taken in various locations including the ASPCA’s emergency shelter in Ohio and the ASPCA’s Behavioral Rehabilitation Center in North Carolina. • When was the image taken – Multiple photos taken within the last year. • Who took the photograph – A fulltime staff member of the ASPCA. The ASPCA has full ownership of the photos. • Full credit line – ASPCA
Formerly 'Fearful' Puppy Mill Rescue Dog Becomes 'Helper Dog' for Canines Overcoming Trauma
Best friends helping senior foster dog complete bucket list
Friends Foster Ailing 19-Year-Old Lab Mix Surrendered to Texas Shelter and 'Spoil Her Rotten'
Best Dog Beds of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
The 7 Best Dog Beds of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
emaciated bald dog finds family after recovering and regrowing fur
Emaciated Hairless Puppy Found Alone on Busy Road Adopted After Stunning Recovery
Clementine, ASPCA’s 2022 Dog of the Year, with a firetruck and firefighters of Cedar Hill Fire Department’s Fire Station
Texas Hero Hound Wins Dog of the Year Award for Supporting Stressed Firefighters
Police were called after a wolf was spotted in Oklahoma — turns out it was a dog all along
Oklahoma Officers Respond to Wolf Sighting at Daycare and Find Missing 'Cuddly Puppy' Instead
Flip, Dog in the shelter for over 2,555 days
Ohio Dog in Shelter Over 2,555 Days Finally Finds His Forever Home: 'Flip Is a Very Loving Dog'
2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
Gordon the Shiba Inu Wins the 2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest: 'He Exudes Joy'
Licking County Humane Society - rescues dogs
Humane Society Saves 80 Dogs From Ohio House in its Largest Rescue Ever
Golden Retriever Puppy Smiling
U.S. Vet Expert Shares How to Keep Your Pets Safe During a Heat Wave: 'Heat Stroke Is Serious'
Birmingham Rescue Dogs
Over 100 Dogs Rescued from Hoarding Situation in Alabama Get Second Chance Thanks to Shelters
Matthew McConaughey speaks at a press briefing in the White House Press Briefing Room
From Gun Control Advocacy to Meals on Wheels, How Matthew McConaughey Uses His Platform For Good
Puppies rescued from hot van
'Half-Dead' Dogs and Puppies Left Shut in Vans Rescued on the U.K.'s Hottest Day of the Year