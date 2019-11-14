Rescue Finds Puppy Born With Extra 'Unicorn' Tail on His Head — and Names Him 'Narwhal'

Unicorns do exist!

Staff at Mac’s Mission — an animal rescue service in Jackson, Missouri, that specializes in dogs with special needs — brought in an extra special puppy on Friday that has since gone viral for its adorable uniqueness.

The puppy, which the shelter has dubbed “Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn,” was born with an extra tail coming out of his forehead. According to the rescue, who took their new resident to a vet clinic on Tuesday, the second tail doesn’t wag and has “no real use other than making him the COOLEST PUPPY EVER!”

Image zoom Mac's Mission

“One of our followers said, ‘It appears they assembled the puppy wrong. Always follow the directions people!’ This is a true experience of having ‘extra parts’ during assembly,” Mac’s Mission explained to its followers in a Facebook post, which also included an x-ray of Narwhal’s horned head. “Dr. Heuring said there is no real reason at this time for the unicorn tail to be removed (and we all wish it wagged)!!”

Image zoom Mac's Mission

The rescue went on to say that despite the additional body part, Narwhal — who was named after a species of whale known for its singular “tusk”— seems to be otherwise healthy and unbothered.

Image zoom Mac's Mission

“The unicorn face tail does not bother Narwhal and he never slows down just like any normal puppy,” Mac’s Mission added. “He seems completely healthy other than some usual puppy worms he got meds for.”

This new Mac’s Mission addition is not ready to go up for adoption just yet, the rescue explained on Facebook that he needs to “grow a bit more and truly make sure the tail doesn’t become a bother or problem.”



“Right now he is pretty much the most unique amazing example of what we do here and we are so thankful to have the chance to be part of his journey,” the shelter added. “Thank you everyone for helping us help them!”

Since going viral, Mac’s Mission said Narwhal has helped raise awareness for their work with special needs animals who would otherwise be put down.

Image zoom Tyler Graef/The Southeast Missourian via AP

“There is a great need to give them a chance,” Rochelle Steffen, who runs Mac’s Mission, told BBC. “We give them that chance.”

Image zoom Mac's Mission

Not being ready for a forever home, hasn’t stopped Narwhal from making new friends. The two-tailed pup quickly cuddled up to Mac the pit bull, the canine founder of Mac’s Mission.

To learn more about Mac’s Mission, support their efforts to save special needs animals, and meet the Mac dogs available for adoption, visit the rescue’s website.