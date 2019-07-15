120 Rescue Pets Evacuated By Plane from Animal Shelters in Tropical Storm Barry's Path

In tropical storm Barry’s path just a few days ago, 120 shelter pets are now sleeping soundly near our nation’s capital thanks to a rescue flight coordinated by the Humane Society of the United States.

On Friday, according to HSUS, 120 adoptable dogs and cats were taken out of St. Landry Parish Animal Control and St. Martin Animal Shelter in Louisiana and put on plane to Manassas Regional Airport in Virginia, which is right outside of Washington D.C.

The animals were evacuated from these shelters because both of the facilities were in the path of tropical storm Barry. Clearing out these shelters prevented the 120 rescues from riding out the storm and its after effects and left both St. Landry Parish Animal Control and St. Martin Animal Shelter with room to help animals displaced, lost and injured during tropical storm Barry.

The shelter pets that flew private to Washington D.C., made the trip safely, and have since been moved into local animal rescues and shelters to continue their search for a forever home.

The HSUS is also working to help the animals directly affected by the storm.

“Our thoughts are with those individuals who are evacuating, and their pets. We’re messaging and reaching out to recommend suitable practices, and working closely with authorities to implement appropriate response actions,” HSUS President and CEO Kitty Block wrote in a statement.

“This is only the start of the hurricane season, and we will doubtlessly be called in to assist with many more such events in months to come,” Block added.

To help protect families and their pets during the 2019 hurricane season, the HSUS’ Animal Rescue Team has put together a list of items that should be in a pet’s disaster preparedness kit, and has provided the helpful tips below.