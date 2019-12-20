Rescue Otters Get Home for the Holidays Complete with Their Own Snack-Stuffed Stockings

Cooper and Watson are feeling the holiday spirit.

The two sea otters pups were rescued in June and were taken to Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium. Unable to be released back into the wild, the young animals have been adjusting to life at the aquarium.

Cooper and Watson have formed an “inseparable” bond during their time together and are now taking steps to make new friends. According to the aquarium, the pair of pups recently met the otters that live at Shedd as part of their socialization training.

The rescue otters met the aquarium’s four resident otters – Kiana, Yaku, Luna and Ellie – one at a time, and now all six of the otters spend time in the aquarium’s exhibit together, just in time for the holidays.

To get into the festive feeling ,and to celebrate their new rooming situation, the otters were given stockings full of snacks to enjoy together.

Along with making friends, Cooper and Watson have been working on other skills, like grooming and foraging.