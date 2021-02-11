On Saturday, the animals will be airlifted out of Puerto Rico on a chartered plane, which will make stops in Florida and New York

'Love Is In the Air' Rescue Is Flying 190 Homeless Pets to Forever Homes for Valentine's Day

Nothing says love quite like helping animals in need.

Almost 200 dogs and cats in need will make their way to new forever homes over the weekend thanks to The Sato Project and Wings of Rescue.

As part of their "Love Is in the Air" mission — which aims to save over 500 shelter pets during Valentine's Day week — the two organizations are teaming up to help transport 190 homeless animals from Puerto Rico to the mainland United States.

On Saturday, Feb. 13, the animals will be airlifted out of San Juan on a chartered plane, which will make stops in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and in White Plains and Farmingdale, New York.

Upon arrival at New York's Westchester County Airport, 70 dogs will even be meeting their new families as soon as they get off the tarmac.

"All of the dogs on this flight were rescued from the streets of Puerto Rico, saved from a severe hoarding situation, abandoned, or pulled from overburdened animal shelters impacted by recent earthquakes," The Sato Project said in a press release.

"In addition to dealing with COVID-19, Puerto Rico continues to be plagued by daily earthquakes and tropical storms," the nonprofit added, noting that there are an estimated 500,000 stray dogs in Puerto Rico, and local shelters have an average 94-96 percent euthanasia rate.

To be cleared for Saturday's flight, all of the animals underwent a "mandatory 30-day quarantine period" and received a clean bill of health.

"These healthy, friendly pets have been in supervised care for a minimum of 8 weeks, completed a mandatory 30-day quarantine period, been tested for and certified free of infectious and contagious disease, are vaccinated and spayed or neutered. All pets traveling will have health certificates signed by licensed veterinarians," according to The Sato Project.

While not every pet on board has yet to find their perfect match, all of the cats and dogs are "candidates for immediate adoption."

Also making the flight are several dogs that are part of The Sato Project's No Dog Left Behind program, which has already reunited over 200 pets with families forced to relocate from Puerto Rico.

For a late-minute Valentine's Day gift, those wishing to support the rescue flight can also make a donation to help cover costs — while getting cute downloadable cards in the process.

"Every gift will make a life-saving difference to a sato in need," the non-profit organization wrote on social media. "Thank you for helping them fly home just in time for Valentine's Day."

If you have room in your home and heart for a rescue pet, animals on this Valentine's Day weekend flight who don't have homes yet will be available for adoption through Animal Haven, Bidawee, Kent Animal Shelter, and the Humane Society of Broward County.