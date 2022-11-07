Rescue Flight Helps 23 Senior Shelter Dogs Find Homes So 'No Old Dog Dies Alone and Afraid'

It's a heartwarming senior-only adventure!

To celebrate reaching 125 flights and helping 2,500 shelter pets find forever homes — through cost-free plane trips for pets from overcrowded shelters to rescues with rooms to adopt out animals — Pet Rescue Pilots (PRP) planned a flight with only senior dogs (canines age 7 or older) on the passenger list.

According to a press release from the Los Angeles-based nonprofit, on Nov. 5, PRP flew 23 senior dogs from rural shelters with less space in California to Oregon, where rescue organizations RSQ209, Oregon Coast Humane Society, Loved Again Pets, and Bichons and Buddies greeted the canines and helped them settle into foster homes or in with their adoptive families.

It wasn't an accident that the charity flight, which included Pet Rescue Pilot's 2,500th furry passenger, occurred during November's Adopt a Senior Pet Month. PRP and The Grey Muzzle Organization — the nonprofit that helped fund the flight — hope this lifesaving mission inspires animal lovers to adopt a senior pet.

Melissa Hamre

Unfortunately, senior dogs in shelters only have a 25% chance of being adopted, per PRP's release. The Grey Muzzle Organization is dedicated to increasing this percentage by giving out grants to rescue efforts that help ensure that "every senior dog thrives and no old dog dies alone and afraid."

"Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we're delighted to help deserving organizations like Pet Rescue Pilots make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities," Grey Muzzle's executive director Lisa Lunghofer shared in a statement. "Many senior dogs from rural California shelters are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of Pet Rescue Pilots and their rescue network."

Stephanie Ford Productions

The 23 dogs that set out for Oregon on Saturday found that they already had foster families or forever families organized by PRP's rescue network waiting for them when they landed. But there are still plenty of senior pets waiting to find love in shelters across the country. Elizabeth Thompson from Oregon Coast Humane Society encourages pet parents to give older dogs and cats a chance, especially since parenting a more mature pet comes with perks.

Stephanie Ford Productions

"When a pet is more predictable, as is the case with senior dogs, their placement also tends to be more successful. And we find that the energy level and personalities of senior shelter pets work well with our own senior community of fosters and adopters," Thompson said.

To learn more about the work of The Grey Muzzle Organization and Pet Rescue Pilots, visit the nonprofit's websites.