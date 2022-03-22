Rescue Flight Helps 21 Dogs — Including Puppies Saved from Slaughterhouse Truck — Find Love

Lady Freethinker donated thousands to a rescue flight from China to Canada to help dogs rescued from dire circumstances find homes

Twenty-one rescue dogs are on their way to getting the happy homes they deserve after a traumatic start to life.

According to a press release from Lady Freethinker, the animal rescue nonprofit helped coordinate a rescue flight with the World of Angels Foundation from China to Vancouver, Canada, for the 21 canines. Rescuers saved the dogs from dangerous situations across China, including the dog meat trade and puppy mills, reports Lady Freethinker.

Five of the dogs that touched down in Canada on March 16 are puppies saved from death when their pregnant mother was pulled from a slaughterhouse truck. Some of the other canines are stray dogs and abandoned pets that rescuers in China found suffering on the streets.

21 Dogs Rescued and Looking for homes Credit: Courtesy Lady Freethinker

For the 21 pooches, these dark days are now behind them. Upon arriving in Vancouver, many of the dogs were greeted by eager adoptive families, who took the pets to comfortable, loving homes. The dogs that didn't already have adopters arranged ahead of the flight went to Rescue PAWS Canada, where they will stay until they find forever homes that are a perfect fit.

"We are proud to be a part of this effort to help these innocent animals," Nina Jackel, the founder, and president of Lady Freethinker, said in a statement. "With this flight, we are giving 21 dogs a new chance at life in a compassionate forever home without fear of cruelty. It is not just our responsibility, but the responsibility of all people to be a voice for the voiceless and a guardian for those who can't protect themselves."

Lady Freethinker donated over $40,000 to make this rescue flight a reality. This generous gift helped to cover the cost of the dogs' boarding expenses in China, transportation in China, paperwork fees, crates, microchips, and flights.

"Seeing our dogs, who were suffering from cruelty and near-death experiences when we rescued them, finally have happy and loving families of their own is the most rewarding experience for us at World of Angels," World of Angels founder Yi Ping Lai shard in Lady Freethinker's release. "We want to take the opportunity to salute the many faceless animal heroes and activists in China who have collaborated and supported us through the challenging journey and express our gratitude to our partners, Lady Freethinker and Rescue Paws Canada, for helping us fly these dogs over and find them happy homes."