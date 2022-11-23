Rescue Dogs Treated to Early Thanksgiving Feast While They Wait to Find Homes for the Holidays

Approximately 700 pounds of ingredients were transformed into a luxurious holiday meal for the dogs celebrating Thanksgiving at Best Friends Animal Society

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 04:36 PM
dog treated to thanksgiving dinner
Photo: Courtesy Best Friends Animal Society

Thanksgiving came early for dozens of adorable dogs at the Best Friends Animal Society's sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.

On Friday, the animal welfare organization treated its close to 400 residents to a carefully crafted meal from Chef Shon Foster of Sego Restaurant, which is located near the sanctuary.

With the help of an anonymous donor, Chef Foster worked for over 26 hours with approximately 700 pounds of ingredients to prepare a holiday feast that met each dog's dietary requirements and contained no traces of ingredients known to bother canine tummies, like salt, sugar, and some seasonal spices.

After Chef Foster prepared the massive meal, it was delivered in bulk to the sanctuary and separated into portions for the rescue pups. According to Best Friends Animal Society, this is the second time that Chef Foster helps prepared hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for the facility's adoptable dogs.

dog treated to thanksgiving dinner
Courtesy Best Friends Animal Society

"Once they see the food and start to eat, you can see the excitement throughout their whole body," he said. "I get to be a hero for a day. It's kind of emotional."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Pet owners can create the same experience for their own canines this Thanksgiving holiday by remembering which foods are dangerous for dogs to eat and sticking with ingredients known to be pet-safe.

Pets can eat a small amount of unseasoned turkey without the skin but should not be given table scraps since the salt, fat, and bones can sicken pets. It is also important to remember that side dishes such as stuffing and pumpkin pie are unsafe for canines, along with chocolate and the artificial sweetener Xylitol.

Related Articles
The 20 Best Gifts for Dog Lovers, According to Experts
The 30 Best Gifts for Dog Lovers, According to Experts
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
Thanksgiving dinner delivery
10 Thanksgiving Dinner Delivery Services for the Busy Host
Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs
The 34 Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs of 2022
Dog peering at pie on kitchen counter
Don't Feed Your Dog Turkey! Make One of These Pet Safe Thanksgiving Treats Instead
Hailey Bieber and ramen
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
dog table food
It's Unsafe to Feed Your Dog Scraps from the Thanksgiving Table (Even Turkey!), Vet Expert Says
Ethan the dog
Ethan the Rescue Dog, Found Emaciated and Near-Death, Wins Hero Award After Inspiring Recovery
THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA -- 2015 -- Pictured: National Dog Show
All About the National Dog Show and What to Expect from the 2022 Show on Thanksgiving Day
dog on Thanksgiving
Vets Share What Thanksgiving Foods are Safe for Pets and Why Dogs Shouldn't Eat Turkey
Before/after photos of a dog named Lolly who was rescued and rehabilitated by the ASPCA • Where was the image taken – Multiple photos were taken in various locations including the ASPCA’s emergency shelter in Ohio and the ASPCA’s Behavioral Rehabilitation Center in North Carolina. • When was the image taken – Multiple photos taken within the last year. • Who took the photograph – A fulltime staff member of the ASPCA. The ASPCA has full ownership of the photos. • Full credit line – ASPCA
Formerly 'Fearful' Puppy Mill Rescue Dog Becomes 'Helper Dog' for Canines Overcoming Trauma
Rugs USA x Lauren Liess Launches We Love
Launches We Love! Lauren Liess Drops Washable Rug Line with Rugs USA, Plus More New Home Products
michigan puppies
Anonymous Caller Saves Puppies Abandoned in Box on Michigan Road During Storm
food faves 2021 gallery
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Best Dog Treats of 2022
These Are the 8 Best Dog Treats of 2022, According to Veterinarians