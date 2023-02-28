Rescue Dogs Dress Up As Characters from Jamie Lee Curtis Films to Honor Her 2023 SAG Awards Win

Jamie Lee Curtis is being honored in a new way.

After the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress, 64, won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday, a group of adorable canines celebrated her victory by dressing up as some of her most iconic characters.

The huggable four-legged creatures belong to Paw Works, a no-kill nonprofit animal rescue based in Southern California that was established in 2014 and has helped save over 12,500 abandoned dogs since their existence.

Curtis previously worked with the organization when she honored Betty White and her dedication to animal welfare during the In Memoriam segment of the 2022 Oscars by bringing out a Chihuahua mix named Mac & Cheese who was up for adoption.

Thanks to her efforts, the huggable, petite, tan furry animal was later adopted by John Travolta, making the non-profit's efforts to celebrate the actress even more special.

The organization gleefully shared a series of Instagram pictures of the rescue dogs in their outfits on Tuesday, writing in the caption, "We want to extend a huge congratulations to our friend @jamieleecurtis for her SAG wins this past weekend! To show our admiration and appreciation for you and your work, some of our rescues (with the help of their humans 😜) have replicated some of your memorable personas!"

In the sweet pics, the pups channeled characters from Everything Everywhere All At Once, Christmas with the Kranks, A Fish Called Wanda, Halloween, Knives Out, Trading Places, and True Lies.

Each costume included an intricacy of detail, up to rescue dog Ziggy's yellow beaded necklace that matched the one Curtis wore as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Ziggy also matched Curtis' long, brown locks from the Halloween franchise by wearing a small wig when he channeled the character of Laurie Strode.

Curtis candidly touched on the longevity of her career while accepting her win on Sunday.

Standing on stage amid a standing ovation, she expressed: "I'm wearing the wedding ring that my father gave my mother. They hated each other, by the way, by the end of it," she said with a laugh, referencing her late movie star parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. "But my sister Kelly and I were born from love. My father was from Hungary, and my mother was from Denmark, and they had nothing, and they became these monstrous stars in this industry. My parents were actors. And I married an actor [Christopher Guest]."

"I love actors. I love acting," she continued. "I love the job we get to do. I love being a part of a crew. I love being part of a cast. I love what we do with each other. It's such a beautiful job. And I know that so many people in our industry who are actors who don't get to do this job, and you look at nights like this and think, 'Is that ever going to be possible for me?' And I know you look at me and think, 'Well, nepo baby, that's why she's there' — and I totally get it. But the truth of the matter is I'm 64 years old, and this is just amazing!"

Speaking to PEOPLE after her win, she also praised the actresses who were nominated in the same category.

"Obviously, I'm surprised — and just happy and moved," said Curtis about her award. "The nicest part for me of this whole thing is I'm now friends with all the women who I'm in competition with. We didn't know each other except Steph [Hsu]. I knew — I didn't know these other women and now I do, and now they know me, and that is the most important thing - that we know each other as humans. And so the rest of this is whatever, you know what I mean?"