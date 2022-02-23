After over 500 days at RSPCA's Brent Knoll Animal Centre in North Somerset, England, Buddy the terrier is in a loving home where he has the room to run, play ball, and cuddle up with his new owners

U.K. Rescue Dog a Vet Refused to Put Down Finally Adopted After Waiting Over 500 Days

A dog that spent over 500 days at an animal rescue — after his former owner surrendered him to a vet who refused to put the pet down — has found a forever home at last.

Buddy the ten-year-old terrier is the longest-serving dog ever to be cared for by the RSPCA's Brent Knoll Animal Centre in North Somerset, England.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pooch's previous owner took Buddy to a vet to be put down after they could no longer handle the pet's challenging behavior.

Thankfully, the vet refused to euthanize the dog and instead took Buddy to the RSPCA rescue for a second chance at finding a family.

buddy the dog Credit: RSPCA North Somerset Branch/SWNS

"This cute lad is an affectionate chap who sadly had a less than ideal relationship with his previous owner," RSPCA deputy manager Katy Darelli told SWNS.

"Buddy began to retaliate to these experiences, at which point ownership was relinquished to us after a request for euthanasia was rejected by his vet," she added.

RSPCA's Brent Knoll Animal Centre used positive reinforcement training to help the dog break out of problematic behavior patterns and showered the canine with affection. Even with these efforts, Buddy spent over 500 days sitting in the shelter waiting to be adopted.

Buddy the dog Credit: SWNS

On Tuesday, the RSPCA North Somerset Branch shared an exciting update about Buddy's adoption journey, revealing the dog was recently taken home by a "very happy" couple.

"Buddy is settling in very well, he hasn't stopped all day playing ball and going around the field," the rescue shared on Facebook.