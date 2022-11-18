N.C. Rescue Dog Showered with Love After Shelter Jokingly Begs 'Someone Adopt This Hot Mess'

A 110-lb. mastiff could soon find his forever home after a North Carolina shelter posted a hilarious plea for his adoption.

In a Facebook post shared by Burke County Animal Services on Wednesday, Billy Bob is seen hanging out of an agency van in all of his glory. He's being held by a staff member who can't help but smile at the dog's pose.

In the caption, the organization noted that Billy Bob weighs 110 pounds, adding that his "tongue hangs out way too much ... "

Sharing more about the lovable dog, the shelter added that he is "entirely too food motivated and will accidentally mistake your arm for a cheeseburger, smells a little," yet he "loves every person he has ever met."

"Someone adopt this hot mess!" the animal control agency joked. "We promise you won't regret it!"

Burke County Animal Services ended the post by stating that Billy Bob is a mastiff.

Since the post was shared, Billy Bob is one step closer to finding his new family.

Director of Burke County Animal Services, Kaitlyn Settlemyre, tells PEOPLE, "Following the large publicity our Billy Bob has received, he did leave on a pre-adopt today. The family wanted to be sure they could handle all of his teenage antics."

She added that they've also learned more about Billy Bob.

"Discoveries made in the additional two days he spent with us is that his feelings are easily hurt by cats hissing at him when he gets the 'zoomies' it shakes the building and is a tad terrifying, and when he drinks water it floods the floor," Settlemeyer said. "We are hoping for the best for this giant boy!"

Billy Bob's Facebook post has garnered nearly 340 likes, more than 40 comments, and close to 350 shares as of Friday afternoon.

"I want to come get him today," one Facebook user wrote in the comments section. Another added of Billy Bob, "I'm in love with a boy I've never met"

Echoing a similar sentiment, one follower chimed in with, "And they say love at first sight don't happen," as another wrote, "He. Sounds. Perfect."

Many also asked how they could officially adopt Billy Bob.

Settlemyre told the Charlotte Observer that Billy Bob is "a little on the thin side." Mastiffs can get as large as 230 pounds, the outlet noted.

Still, his frame shouldn't be underestimated. Settlemyre advised that the family who adopts Billy Bob should "hide your fine china."

"In his time with us, we have discovered he is a giant baby who is not aware of his large size," she said, adding, "He loves food and will gently grasp onto anything that smells like food, including tables, elbows, and even chairs."

Authorities said Billy Bob made his debut at the shelter roughly a week ago after he was found on a farm, the Charlotte Observer added.

"This was last week when there was so much rain coming in, so we went out and picked him up so he would have somewhere safe and dry to stay," Settlemyre explained to the publication.

"We think he would love kids, but with his large size and food motivation, he may need to be placed with older kids," she continued.